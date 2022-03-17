ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

China spies went after US Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu and father: Justice Dept.

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A US Olympic figure skater and her Chinese dissident father were among those targeted in the elaborate spying scheme revealed by the Justice Department on Wednesday.

Arthur Liu, father to Olympian Alysa Liu, told the Associated Press late Wednesday that his family had been surveilled at the direction of the Chinese government right before his daughter was set to compete in last month’s Beijing Winter Olympics.

“We believed Alysa had a very good chance of making the Olympic team and truly were very scared,” he said.

Liu is a former political refugee who fled China after taking part in the 1989 Tiananmen Square Protests.

One of the five men who were charged Wednesday with spying on Chinese dissidents living in the US, Matthew Ziburis, allegedly contacted Liu in November, impersonating a US Olympic & Paralympic Committee official and asking for his and his 16-year-old daughter’s passport numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyWE8_0eiNygne00 Arthur Liu, father of US Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu, says his family has been targeted for surveillance by the Chinese government. AP

“I didn’t feel good about it. I felt something fishy was going on,” the father said. “From my dealings with the U.S. Figure Skating association, they would never call me on the phone to get copies of our passports. I really cut it short once I realized what he was asking for.”

Liu did not provide the information to the spy and grew worried for his daughter who was set to compete in Beijing, where she ultimately came in 7th place in the women’s events. He hid what was going from her so she wouldn’t be distracted, he told the AP.

“This is her moment. This is her once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete at the Olympic Games. I’m not going to let them stop her from going and I’ll do whatever I can to make sure she’s safe and I’m willing to make sacrifices so she can enjoy the moment,” Liu  said. “I’m not going to let them win — to stop me — to silence me from expressing my opinions anywhere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31o8pL_0eiNygne00
Arthur Liu says that one of the men arrested in the spying scheme had asked him for his daughter Alysa Liu’s passport numbers. AP

He said the State Department promised it would provide Alysa with proper security while she in China.

“They are probably just trying to intimidate us, to … in a way threaten us not to say anything, to cause trouble to them and say anything political or related to human rights violations in China,” Arthur Liu said. “I had concerns about her safety. The US government did a good job protecting her.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otOqE_0eiNygne00
Five charged with spying on Chinese dissidents living in United States

According to the complained unsealed Wednesday, Ziburis allegedly traveled to California’s Bay Area where the Liu family lives to surveil on them and try to coax private information from the family that he could then supply to the Chinese government.

Ziburis was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of conspiring to commit interstate harassment and criminal use of a means of identification. He was released on $500,000 of bail.

Liu said his daughter had been approached by a stranger during the Olympics, who followed her and even asked to have her over at his apartment.

“I’ve kind of accepted my life to be like this because of what I chose to do in 1989, to speak up against the government,” he said. “And I know the Chinese government will extend their long hands into any corner in the world.

“I’m going to continue to enjoy life and live life as I want to live. I’m not going to let this push me down and I’m not going to let them succeed.”

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to put US ‘in their place’

On Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council — said the U.S. had led a “Russophobic” effort to destabilize Russia but warned his country is strong enough to put the U.S. in its place. In...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Justice Dept#Chinese#The Justice Department#Olympian#The Associated Press#Ap
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Family of US Marine Trevor Reed locked up in a Russian prison say he is coughing up blood and has been refused medical treatment after being exposed to tuberculosis: Parents request meeting with Biden as tensions between US and Moscow worsen

Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy