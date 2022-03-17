ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Biden Administration invests in cleaning up the polluted Great Lakes

By Eric Schank
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPQLQ_0eiNye2C00

Almost 53 years ago, sparks from a passing train were enough to ignite the Cuyahoga River. On June 22, 1969, an oil slick burst into flames by a Cleveland steel mill just before noon. To residents of the Rust Belt city, the fire came as no surprise — not even making the front page of either daily. To the nation, it was a wake up call that animated a bipartisan conservation movement.

Just one county over in the city of Lorain, Ohio, President Joe Biden paid homage to that history last month with a show of across-the-aisle environmentalism. On the banks of Lake Erie, President Biden stood in a shipyard at the mouth of the Black River to announce a $1 billion investment into the Great Lakes Basin via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

"Pollution from industry, runoff from agriculture, poor wastewater treatment put the Great Lakes and everyone who depends on them at risk," he asserted. "For decades, there was a lot of talk, a lot of plans, but very little progress. It was slow. That changes today."

Without fatalities or notably high costs, not much had set the 1969 fire apart from the last 12 major fires on the river until an Aug. 1 article in Time magazine put it in the limelight. The following year, President Richard Nixon established the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Clean Water Act passed despite his veto in 1972.

Featuring an image of a much larger 1952 fire, the story turned the burning Cuyahoga River into the poster child for water pollution. Although the Cuyahoga River never endured another major fire, it was not alone then and neither is it now.

"There were no fish here in this section of river," described Chief of Resource Management at Cuyahoga Valley National Park Chris Davis, a plant ecologist. "There was the explicit oil burning on the surface of the river, but then below, the water was also just basically a biological dead zone. That was all related to historic pollution that had just been accumulating since the 1800s."

Half a century ago, industrial waste had already polluted large parts of these ecosystems all around the former manufacturing heart of the US. Outlining 14 "beneficial use impairments" that chemical, physical or biological damage could inflict, the United States and Canada sought to define "areas of concern" (AOCs) and protect their shared natural resource in the 1987 Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement.

"We know these sites were dangerously polluted for decades," President Biden acknowledged. "We're committed to clean them up. Three decades ago, we made this commitment. And, yes, we've gotten a couple of them done, like right here."

A relative success story, the Black River is among 17 severely damaged sites categorized as areas of concern in the United States that have undergone complete remediation. Little progress actually took place until the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative sought to fast-track restoration goals in 2010. With new funding, the EPA projects complete restoration of 11 out of 14 remaining areas of concern by 2030.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

"The Great Lakes are a vital economic engine and an irreplaceable environmental wonder, supplying drinking water for more than 40 million people, supporting more than 1.3 million jobs, and sustaining life for thousands of species," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in a statement. "Through the investments from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will make unprecedented progress in our efforts to restore and protect the waters and the communities of the Great Lakes basin. Building a better America means investing in our natural resources and the communities they support."

During his remarks, President Biden described "the historic investment" as the "most significant restoration of the Great Lakes in the history of the Great Lakes." Though certainly a notable contribution, this assertion doesn't hold up to historical scrutiny.

In 1969, Time reported $1.1 billion of federal spending to clean up sewage plants around Lake Erie alone. Adjusted for inflation that amounts to about $8.5 billion today. Even compared to $3.7 billion that have gone toward the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative since it was introduced under the Obama administration in 2010.

Still, funds from the infrastructure bill should accelerate cleanup of most areas of concern. According to the EPA, "the bulk" of this investment will go toward restoration of the Great Lakes, North America's largest source of freshwater. Promising more details in the coming months, the EPA has yet to provide information about distribution and even the amount of funds going directly to conservation at all.

Eileen Deamer, an EPA spokesperson for the Great Lakes region, stated that restoration and remediation actions will be complete by 2026 with a total cost of over $100 million.

"We have already made progress in cleaning up the Cuyahoga River AOC," Deamer wrote to Salon. "Working in close partnership with our state, local and federal partners, three of the original nine BUIs [Beneficial Use Impairments] have been removed. A number of important habitat projects have also been completed including the removal of Brecksville Dam and the restoration of floodplains at Cascade Valley View." Beneficial Use Impairments is a term that refers to "change[s] in the chemical, physical or biological integrity of the Great Lakes system sufficient to cause significant environmental degradation," according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Likewise, Davis gave a rough estimate of at least $50 million for Cuyahoga Valley National Park alone, which accounts for 22 of the 46.5 miles of river.

"With this investment, President Biden is delivering major environmental, public health, and economic wins for the Great Lakes region," said White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu. "Building a better America requires us to confront legacy pollution and clean up the environment – ensuring our kids drink clean water and creating good-paying jobs in the process. We know that cleaning up these waterways and improving the health of the Great Lakes will also create great economic opportunities for communities across the eight-state region and beyond."

On Tuesday, President Biden also signed the Consolidated Appropriations Bill, with a $348 million Great Lakes Restoration Initiative budget, adding another chunk of change to the overall restoration budget.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Salon

Redistricting could make it harder for tribes to protect the environment

In February, the Navajo Nation sued San Juan County, New Mexico over its new redistricting plan. San Juan County, which stretches across a large swath of the Navajo reservation, has enough Indigenous voters to be a majority in two voting districts. The Navajo Nation's lawsuit, however, argues that the county's redistricting plan packs those voters into a single voting district, diluting the power of Indigenous people at the polls and violating the Voting Rights Act.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
Salon

It's not over, America: Spring is here — and so is the next wave of COVID

If you feel a little bit disoriented right now, it's understandable. We have been through several major emergencies these last few years and it doesn't seem to be letting up. In fact, the last two decades have been tough, what with 9/11, the Iraq war and the financial crisis. But more recently our crises have been coming one right after the other, starting with the traumatic election of Donald Trump in 2016 and culminating in a deadly global pandemic, an attempted coup and now a major war in Europe that could explode into a nuclear conflagration with one small misstep.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

How nuclear weapon safeguards work — or fail

During the nadir of the Watergate scandal in the 1970s, President Richard Nixon hit the bottle hard — to the point that the American security establishment was scared that he might drunkenly cause an international incident. Given that Nixon had control over the American nuclear arsenal, this was, to say the least, a sobering prospect. Yet thankfully for humanity (if not as much for the integrity of American democracy), the military figured out a way to circumvent the elected commander in chief.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Lorain, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Elections
Cleveland, OH
Government
Salon

Millions will "suffer" if Congress doesn't approve COVID-19 funding, experts say

Last week, the House of Representatives passed a $1.5 trillion federal spending bill that included aid for Ukraine — and in turn, cut the package that would fund the government's COVID-19 response effort. Though it might seem the pandemic is winding down (which may prove to be a false hope), a lack of funding from the federal government would have a detrimental effect on the country's COVID-19 response — and infectious disease doctors are becoming increasingly concerned about the prospect of facing another surge without the federal government's support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Smells like teen dispirit? It might be ozone pollution

Earth's stratosphere is a lot like Las Vegas, in that what happens up there, stays up there. For one, molecules of ozone, formed naturally by interactions between oxygen and the sun's rays, form a naturally protective layer that shields us from harmful ultraviolet rays. It is only when ozone is produced closer to the ground, such as through industrial pollution, that it is harmful to life.
SCIENCE
Salon

Critics respond to EPA’s plan to rein in trucking pollution

A long-awaited rule to reduce dangerous emissions from heavy-duty trucks and buses was announced by the Biden administration earlier this week. Climate and environmental justice advocates say the proposal isn't enough. In particular, critics are frustrated that the administration is looking to gradually curb diesel exhaust pollution as opposed to...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Landrieu
Salon

Joe Manchin offers absurd rationale for opposing electric vehicles

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin came under fire Monday after his recent remarks about government support for electric vehicles made the rounds on social media and suggested that the West Virginia Democrat — known for sabotaging his own party's agenda — either doesn't understand how EVs work or believes he can get away with misleading comments about them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Great Lakes#Water Pollution#Water Management#Biden Administration#Time
Salon

Koch Industries refuses to break ties with Russia despite Corporate America's mass exodus

Koch Industries, the Wichita-based petroleum company run by right-wing billionaire Charles Koch, has kept its Russia-based operations going despite Corporate America's mass exodus from the country amid Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine. According to Popular Information, the conglomerate owns a number of Russia-based subsidiaries. Notable among them is Guardian Industries,...
BUSINESS
Salon

The GOP's "shadow primary": Anti-Trump Republicans secretly compete to replace him

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Sun Country Airlines hangar in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) While high-profile Republicans like former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are ostensibly sitting on the sidelines waiting to see if Donald Trump announces his third bid to run for president again, some of the former president's Republican critics are making moves to line up support for a bid themselves if he decides to sit 2024 out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy