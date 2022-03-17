ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global News Podcast - "Tear down this wall!" says President Zelensky - BBC Sounds

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal News Podcast - "Tear...

www.bbc.co.uk

SFGate

'Post Reports' podcast: Zelensky: The TV president turned war hero

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. The world has been captivated by videos from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over...
ENTERTAINMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News viewership dominates CNN, MSNBC combined during news-heavy February

Fox News finished February as the No. 1 basic cable network among both total and primetime viewers as beleaguered CNN continued to struggle. Fox News averaged 1.7 million viewers during the news-heavy month that included ongoing coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while no other basic cable network surpassed the one-million viewer benchmark. MSNBC finished second with 719,000 and USA finished third with 662,000 average viewers. CNN settled for fourth, averaging 621,000 to finish more than a million viewers behind Fox News.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Fox News Channel dominates cable news as CNN, MSNBC struggle to draw viewers from key demo

Fox News pulverized MSNBC and CNN last week, topping viewership of the liberal networks combined for the 27th straight week. Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers from Feb. 14-20 while no other basic cable offering averaged more than one million viewers during that time. MSNBC finished second with 659,000 average viewers, followed by USA, HGTV and TNT. CNN settled for seventh place with an average of only 484,000 viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

President Zelensky admits he has 'cooled down' over Ukraine's bid to join NATO and says 'the alliance is afraid of confrontation with Russia... we don't want to beg on our knees'

President Volodymyr Zelensky says he has 'cooled' on Ukrainian demands to join NATO and is open to talks on the future of Russian-occupied regions, opening the door to a possible diplomatic solution to Vladimir Putin's invasion. Zelensky, who has become a beacon of defiance to Russian aggression since the war...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers defeated larger Russian force in strategically important town, report claims

The combined might of professional Ukrainian soldiers and local volunteers in a strategic town located in the south of Ukraine defeated a far greater Russian force looking to seize control.The town of Voznesensk would have given Russia a gateway to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant and a path to attack Odesa from the back, reported The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.Instead, a two-day battle that began on 2 March between the Russians and Ukrainians in the town turned the tide against the former.Russian troops had left behind nearly 30 of their 43 vehicles including tanks, armoured personnel carriers,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
CELEBRITIES

