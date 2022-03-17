Global News Podcast - "Tear down this wall!" says President Zelensky - BBC Sounds

Fox News finished February as the No. 1 basic cable network among both total and primetime viewers as beleaguered CNN continued to struggle. Fox News averaged 1.7 million viewers during the news-heavy month that included ongoing coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while no other basic cable network surpassed the one-million viewer benchmark. MSNBC finished second with 719,000 and USA finished third with 662,000 average viewers. CNN settled for fourth, averaging 621,000 to finish more than a million viewers behind Fox News.
