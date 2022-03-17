ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Men wanted for murder, child rape captured in Memphis

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals arrested several men who were wanted for separate murder and rape cases out of Memphis.

The U.S. Marshals say Maceo Boyd, Paul Turner and Cassell Hunt were arrested this week. Turner was arrested Wednesday, while Body and Hunt were arrested Thursday.

Boyd and Turner were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Montavious Jones. Jones was killed in Murfreesboro on December 4, 2020.

Hunt was arrested for rape of a child. A warrant for Hunt’s arrest was issued February 1, 2022. The U.S. Marshals adopted the warrant a day later.

“Every day, deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service, working in conjunction with our state and local partners, are working tirelessly to ensure the worst offenders are brought to justice,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.

Mug shots for Boyd and Hunt are not available at this time.

