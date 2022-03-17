ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols make statement with rout of Longwood to open NCAA Tournament

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points and Tennessee pounded Longwood 88-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, showing exactly why it felt it deserved better than a No. 3 seed.

The Volunteers shot 60% from the field and had four players score in double figures.

The runaway victory came just four days after the school won the Southeastern Conference Tournament for its first conference tourney crown in 43 years.

Next up for the Vols is 11th-seeded Michigan on Saturday.

No. 14 seed Longwood was led by Justin Hill with 13 points in the school’s first NCAA tourney appearance.

