NBA

Magic's Moritz Wagner: Starting for injured Carter

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Wagner will start Thursday's game against the Pistons. Wagner gets the nod...

LeBron James Wanted To Leave The Game And Didn't Want To Run Back For The Offensive Possession: "He Was Really Pissed Off"

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling during the 2021/22 NBA season. They suffered another big defeat on Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the inspired Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold visited Target Center trying to end their recent bad streak, but Karl-Anthony Towns picked things right where he left them and dropped 30 on the 17-time NBA champions.
NBA
#Pistons#Ankle Injury#Magic
CBS Sports

Magic's Wendell Carter: Listed out vs. Pistons

Carter (ankle) is listed as out for Thursday's game against Detroit. After entering the day with a questionable tag, Carter has been officially ruled out due to the sprained left ankle he sustained earlier in the week. Mo Bamba will serve as the Magic's primary big man, while Chuma Okeke (knee) -- who's currently questionable himself -- could be set for increased minutes if he's cleared to play.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Gabe Vincent: Starting for injured Butler

Vincent is starting Friday's game against the Thunder. Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup, so Vincent will join the starting lineup for the third time in the last five games. Across his last four appearances, he's averaged 1.8 points in 17.3 minutes per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Davion Mitchell: Starting for injured Fox

Mitchell is starting Friday's game against the Celtics, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. The 23-year-old will make his first start since Feb. 8 with De'Aaron Fox (hand) unavailable against Boston. Mitchell has scored in double figures in four of his last five appearances.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Russell Westbrook stuns Drake with miraculous clutch steal, 3-pointer to force OT in win vs. Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has taken relentless criticism this season -- some justified, and some unjustified -- so you can't help but feel happy for him when he does something spectacular on the court. With the Lakers facing defeat in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of Friday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Westbrook came up with an incredible sequence to send the game to overtime, where Los Angeles eventually came away with a 128-123 win.
NBA
Boston

Bruins trade for Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm

The Bruins gave up a pair of players and three picks in the deal. The Bruins look like they got the left-shot defenseman they were looking for. The Ducks are trading defenseman Hampus Lindholm to the Bruins in exchange for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, defenseman John Moore, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, and 2024 second-round pick, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday. As part of the deal, the Ducks will retain 50 percent of Lindholm’s salary. Boston also received AHL defenseman Kodie Curran.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
MISportsNow

Ludington Falls to Detroit Edison in State Semifinals

EAST LANSING — Ludington had its postseason run end against Detroit Edison in the Div. 2 state semifinals on Friday, 63-30. The Orioles trailed 17-9 after one quarter, but started the second quarter on a 7-0 run to pull within one. After that, Ludington didn’t score again until the 1:47 mark in the quarter. Edison had built a 32-19 lead at halftime and they outscored the Orioles 17-4 in the third quarter.
LUDINGTON, MI
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Not traveling to Ottawa

Giroux (not injury related) won't play Friday versus the Senators, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Giroux is among the top names available for trade leading into Monday's deadline. He played his 1,000th game Thursday versus the Predators, but the Flyers have now turned to asset protection and won't risk him getting hurt before the trade deadline. It's very likely he's played his last game in orange and black -- if so, he finishes his tenure with the Flyers with exactly 900 points in 1,000 contests (291 goals, 609 assists).
NHL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Getting second opinion

Flaherty (shoulder) is getting a second opinion on his MRI, John Denton of MLB.com reports. While an official diagnosis on Flaherty's shoulder troubles is not yet available, the latest news doesn't seem particularly good, as there wouldn't be a need for a second opinion if the MRI results were clear and favorable. Even a minor delay is likely to cost him some time at the start of the season, but an extended absence could also be on the table.
MLB
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heads to locker room

Curry went to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Celtics with an apparent injury to his left lower leg, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Curry suffered the injury during the second quarter and had only three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes before having his leg rolled up on. The 34-year-old's status should be updated once he's fully evaluated, and it's unclear if he'll be able to return to Wednesday's contest.
NBA

