Jordan Ford: Scores 15 points off bench

 2 days ago

Ford scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) and grabbed...

Antetokounmpo scores 36 points, Bucks hold off Kings 135-126

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 10 rebounds, Wesley Matthews made a clutch 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Sacramento Kings 135-126 on Wednesday night. Khris Middleton added 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to help Milwaukee win its eighth in...
NBA
Lakers' Russell Westbrook stuns Drake with miraculous clutch steal, 3-pointer to force OT in win vs. Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has taken relentless criticism this season -- some justified, and some unjustified -- so you can't help but feel happy for him when he does something spectacular on the court. With the Lakers facing defeat in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of Friday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Westbrook came up with an incredible sequence to send the game to overtime, where Los Angeles eventually came away with a 128-123 win.
NBA
Jordan Ford: Modest production in loss

Ford recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-107 loss to the Texas Legends. Ford scored in double figures for a third time over the past five contests. Across 24 G League appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game.
NBA
No. 1 Gonzaga ready for test by No. 9 Memphis

Gonzaga found itself in a battle with 16th-seeded Georgia State for three-fourths of its first-round NCAA Tournament game before delivering a ferocious knockout punch. The top-seeded Bulldogs (27-3) know they must be sharper on Saturday night when they face ninth-seeded Memphis (22-10) in the second round of the West Regional at Portland, Ore.
PORTLAND, OR
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
NBA
Virginia narrowly tops Mississippi State 60-57 in NIT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Jayden Gardner had 16 points, Reece Beekman added 14 and Virginia beat Mississippi State 60-57 in the first round of the NIT in the first round of the NIT. Tolu Smith led the Bulldogs with 16 points and 11 rebounds. With the win, the Cavaliers tallied...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBA
Basketball
Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Expected to sign with Bears

St. Brown is expected to sign a contract with the Bears on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. St. Brown had a career-low mark in receiving yards last year, as he secured nine of 17 targets for 98 yards while rushing three times for 14 yards. The Bears lost Allen Robinson via free agency during the offseason, so St. Brown should have a chance to carve out a role behind Darnell Mooney in a re-tooling Chicago wideout corps.
NFL
Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
Texans' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Signing with Texans

Reeves-Maybin will sign a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Reeves-Maybin spent his first five professional seasons with the Lions, and he had a career-best year in 2021. Across 15 appearances, he logged 82 tackles (53 solo), four pass defenses, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 27-year-old will be rewarded with a two-year deal from the Texans, and he should have a chance to carve out a sizable role in the team's defense.
NFL

