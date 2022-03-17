Abandoned Puppy Looking To Get Lucky With New Home

Obie Photo Credit: Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (Facebook)

Obie sure could use some St. Paddy's Day luck.

The two-year-old pup was found alone on the front porch of an abandoned property at the beginning a February, according to the Baltimore Animal Rescue League and Care Shelter (BARCS).

Six weeks later, he’s still without a loving home.

Obie was super stressed when he was first brought into BARCS’ care, the shelter said on Facebook.

However, he is looking to be freed – both figuratively and literally – to a family who will give him plenty of physical and emotional interaction.

“Obie is like a puppy in a big adult dog’s body. He has a LOT of energy,” BARCS said on Facebook. “He would benefit from training and guidance to help him learn to be his best self.

Obie loves to have fun, especially when playing with his toys or chasing tennis balls. Overall, the pup is “just so thrilled to be alive and wants to live life to the fullest each and every day,” the shelter added.

BARCS said Obie would benefit from meeting any other dogs in the adopter’s home. He also likes to chase cats so a home without them would be best.

Anyone interested in adopting Obie can visit the shelter, located at 2490 Giles Road in Baltimore. More information about Obie can be found on the shelter’s website.

