Tigers' Greene, Torkelson not feeling pressure of expectations as future starters

LAKELAND — Riley Greene is going to be the center fielder of the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson will be their first baseman. As the team prepares for three weeks of exhibition games before their April 8 season opener against the Chicago White Sox, the question, for Greene and Torkelson, is when?

After passing their minor league tests and reporting to spring training weeks ahead of the Tiger veterans, the former first-round draft picks are ready for some Grapefruit League at bats. They don't appear to be feeling much pressure.

"Pressure is good pressure," said Torkelson, 22.

"I'm going out there every day and work hard, have fun and the rest will take care of itself," said Greene, 21. "Whatever happens happens."

Time is on their side. Conventional baseball protocol has them coming up to the Major Leagues sometime during the season, not for Opening Day. But manager A.J. Hinch insists that decision has yet to be made in regard to Greene or Torkelson.

"Physically and emotionally they're in a good place," Hinch said. "I think they're tremendous prospects that are going to have an opportunity to showcase what they can do, and they've got the sort of IT factor when it comes to how they fit on the club and how they interact with people. They can handle this pressure."

As minor leaguers, Greene and Torkelson showed up in mid-February to participate in a mini-camp while the MLB lockout was still in effect.

"We were getting our work in during mini-camp and I feel that was good for us, just because we could get at bats," Greene said. "We were getting our bodies prepared for when spring training actually came. We played some scrimmages too, and it definitely got us more ready."

Greene played 124 games at the Double-A and Triple-A levels last year. Torkelson, the first overall pick in 2019, played in 121 games at all three minor league levels. It was the first "normal" professional season for both players, although Greene maintains he got at least a season's worth of developmental help at the alternate site in Toledo when the 2020 minor league season was eliminated by the pandemic.

"I feel like I couldn't have learned that much in a regular season," he said. "I thought it was beneficial to be there with some vets who had been there. I'd ask questions and I learned a lot."

Torkelson's candidacy for a roster spot has been endorsed by Miguel Cabrera, who would be relegated to a full-time DH role if Torkelson is in the lineup at first base. That would move Jonathan Schoop to second base on a regular basis.

"We want Torkelson in the lineup," Cabrera said with a smile. "I'm here to help, to help everybody here. (Greene and Torkelson) are really good. They're going to bring a lot to our team. Hopefully they can be ready for opening day."

Forty at-bats to prove you belong in a lineup with Miguel Cabrera?

"I guess it's a little different," Torkelson said, "but whether you're trying to earn a spot or not, you're up there competing and trying to put good at bats together."

Said Hinch: "I think it's an advantage for them, being comfortable and getting right into games, not having to bear too much of the burden of trying to make a quick impression. Tork and Green are going to have a chance to get a good look. On one hand it's a great opportunity to make a team. On the other hand it's not the end-all, be-all whether they make or break with us or not."

NOTES: Eduardo Rodriguez will start Friday's spring opener at Publix Field, the Tigers' 86th in Lakeland, against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rodriguez will probably work at least two innings. . . . Casey Mize and closer Gregory Soto will pitch Saturday at Bradenton. Tarik Skubal will start Sunday's game at Tampa, and Matt Manning will start Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays in Lakeland.