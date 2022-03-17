ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers' Greene, Torkelson not feeling pressure of expectations as future starters

By Dick Scanlon
The Ledger
The Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Dhkv_0eiNxuwn00

LAKELAND — Riley Greene is going to be the center fielder of the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson will be their first baseman. As the team prepares for three weeks of exhibition games before their April 8 season opener against the Chicago White Sox, the question, for Greene and Torkelson, is when?

After passing their minor league tests and reporting to spring training weeks ahead of the Tiger veterans, the former first-round draft picks are ready for some Grapefruit League at bats. They don't appear to be feeling much pressure.

"Pressure is good pressure," said Torkelson, 22.

"I'm going out there every day and work hard, have fun and the rest will take care of itself," said Greene, 21. "Whatever happens happens."

Time is on their side. Conventional baseball protocol has them coming up to the Major Leagues sometime during the season, not for Opening Day. But manager A.J. Hinch insists that decision has yet to be made in regard to Greene or Torkelson.

"Physically and emotionally they're in a good place," Hinch said. "I think they're tremendous prospects that are going to have an opportunity to showcase what they can do, and they've got the sort of IT factor when it comes to how they fit on the club and how they interact with people. They can handle this pressure."

As minor leaguers, Greene and Torkelson showed up in mid-February to participate in a mini-camp while the MLB lockout was still in effect.

"We were getting our work in during mini-camp and I feel that was good for us, just because we could get at bats," Greene said. "We were getting our bodies prepared for when spring training actually came. We played some scrimmages too, and it definitely got us more ready."

Greene played 124 games at the Double-A and Triple-A levels last year. Torkelson, the first overall pick in 2019, played in 121 games at all three minor league levels. It was the first "normal" professional season for both players, although Greene maintains he got at least a season's worth of developmental help at the alternate site in Toledo when the 2020 minor league season was eliminated by the pandemic.

"I feel like I couldn't have learned that much in a regular season," he said. "I thought it was beneficial to be there with some vets who had been there. I'd ask questions and I learned a lot."

Torkelson's candidacy for a roster spot has been endorsed by Miguel Cabrera, who would be relegated to a full-time DH role if Torkelson is in the lineup at first base. That would move Jonathan Schoop to second base on a regular basis.

"We want Torkelson in the lineup," Cabrera said with a smile. "I'm here to help, to help everybody here. (Greene and Torkelson) are really good. They're going to bring a lot to our team. Hopefully they can be ready for opening day."

Forty at-bats to prove you belong in a lineup with Miguel Cabrera?

"I guess it's a little different," Torkelson said, "but whether you're trying to earn a spot or not, you're up there competing and trying to put good at bats together."

Said Hinch: "I think it's an advantage for them, being comfortable and getting right into games, not having to bear too much of the burden of trying to make a quick impression. Tork and Green are going to have a chance to get a good look. On one hand it's a great opportunity to make a team. On the other hand it's not the end-all, be-all whether they make or break with us or not."

NOTES: Eduardo Rodriguez will start Friday's spring opener at Publix Field, the Tigers' 86th in Lakeland, against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rodriguez will probably work at least two innings. . . . Casey Mize and closer Gregory Soto will pitch Saturday at Bradenton. Tarik Skubal will start Sunday's game at Tampa, and Matt Manning will start Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays in Lakeland.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
MLive.com

Tigers GM says there will no service-time tricks with Torkelson, Greene

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The Detroit Tigers’ top two prospects won’t be held back in the minor leagues in order to save money and limit their Major League service time, general manager Al Avila said Thursday. That’s no guarantee that first baseman Spencer Torkelson and outfielder Riley Greene will...
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox highlights: Watch Bobby Dalbec hit first home run of spring training

MLB spring training got underway Thursday, and the first player to hit a home run was Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec. Dalbec doubled Boston's lead over the Minnesota Twins to 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning with a solo homer over the Green Monster at JetBlue Park.
MLB
ClickOnDetroit.com

New Tigers offseason addition draws attention

LAKELAND, Fla. – The Detroit Tigers newest addition to the bullpen was introduced to the media Thursday (March 17). It was clear right off the bat that this guy is a character. “Obviously, I’m a reliever, so one inning usually, so I’m pretty build-up for that,” said relief pitcher...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Gregory Soto
Person
Spencer Torkelson
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
99.1 WFMK

Detroit Tigers Play First Opening Day Baseball Game April 8

Not only do I love spring time in Michigan, I love to watch the Detroit Tigers play baseball. We all know that the Detroit Tigers baseball team has gone through a lot of changes over the past several years, but that doesn't mean they'll never be in the world series ever again.
MLB
KESQ

AP sources: Cubs add Villar, Givens in flurry of moves

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs stayed busy, agreeing to contracts with infielder Jonathan Villar and pitchers Mychal Givens, Daniel Norris and Robert Gsellman. The Cubs also finalized right-hander Chris Martin’s one-year deal and placed left-hander Brad Wieck on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow strain. The additions are the latest in a flurry of moves for the Cubs since they opened spring training — especially on the pitching side. There is concern across the majors about pitching depth with baseball’s adjusted schedule after the lockout.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#Tigers Greene#The Detroit Tigers#The Chicago White Sox#Grapefruit League#The Major Leagues
FOX Sports

Mets newcomer Canha boosted by Showalter's compliments

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — In his first week of spring training camp with a new team, New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha already possesses something all players want from their manager: trust. Canha has earned it, new Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “Trustworthy guy, guy you can...
MLB
Mysuncoast.com

Fans line up for Pittsburgh Pirates spring training opener

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Baseball is back in Bradenton. The Pittsburgh Pirates went to bat for their first spring training game playing the New York Yankees at LECOM Park. This spring trainer opener has been a longtime coming. For weeks games have been in jeopardy as negotiations between MLB players and owners dragged on until the two parties finally settled on a deal last Thursday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLive.com

Tigers reliever Kyle Funkhouser could miss start of season

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Detroit Tigers may have an unexpected opening in the bullpen. Right-handed reliever Kyle Funkhouser, who emerged as one of the club’s most valuable relievers in 2021, has been experiencing lat soreness and hasn’t been able to throw. With just 20 days until Opening Day, manager A.J. Hinch isn’t certain that Funkhouser will be ready in time.
MLB
FanSided

Tigers name top free agent acquisition Opening Day starter

The Detroit Tigers excitedly announce their MLB Opening Day 2022 starter on the mound, and it’s a top free agent acquisition from the offseason — Eduardo Rodriguez. The Detroit Tigers knew they needed to be proactive in free agency this offseason, and they proved they could be when they signed shortstop Javier Baez to a six-year, $140 million deal.
MLB
The Ledger

The Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy