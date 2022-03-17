ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea bidders Aethel Partners make Thomas Tuchel’s future No1 priority amid Man Utd links

By Andrew Dillon
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdepa_0eiNxt4400

THOMAS TUCHEL’S future is top priority for the latest would-be buyers of Chelsea.

London-based investment specialist Aethel Partners submitted a £2billion offer on Thursday and are awaiting a response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJAmb_0eiNxt4400
Potential Chelsea owners Aethel Partners are eager to secure Tuchel's future at the club Credit: Getty

The megabucks private equity firm will make securing hugely successful boss Tuchel at Chelsea top of their list amid interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

A source said: “Keeping Thomas at the club is hugely important and is top of the agenda.”

The company, which has interests in mining and technology, has also vowed to inject an immediate £50m into the club to ease cash flow problems at Stamford Bridge.

UK Government sanctions imposed on outcast Russian owner Roman Abramovich mean the club is living day-to-day with a £28m a month wage bill.

All bids must be officially registered by 9pm on Friday, with investors queuing up to buy one of the biggest clubs in world football.

American sports tycoons Tom Ricketts, Todd Boehly and Woody Johnson plus US asset management company Oaktree Capital are already in the running.

Wealthy Chelsea fan Nick Candy is also trying to raise a consortium involving former player and manager Gianluca Vialli.

Ex-Tory MP and Olympic champion runner Seb Coe has joined forces with former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton in another rival bid.

CHELTENHAM FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS - ALL THE LATEST DEALS FOR THE RACING THIS WEEK

A sale could be wrapped up by the end of the week with a shortlist expected to be drawn up over the next few days.

American bank Raine is handling the sale and has dubbed the process ‘Project Caesar’.

Caesar is the most famous emperor of the Roman era.

The Boehly and Ricketts family bids are among the frontrunners.

But historic anti-Muslim sentiment expressed by Joe Ricketts in 2019 could risk upsetting Chelsea’s Islamic players which includes Antonio Rudiger, N’Golo Kante, Malang Saar and Hakim Ziyech.

Ricketts, 80, apologised for the comments and is not part of his family’s bid but fans are still divided on whether they need more controversial owners with Abramovich departing over his ties to Vladimir Putin.

Tuchel has been hailed for the way he has held Chelsea together during a massive upheaval and the end of the Abramovich era.

Uncertainty at the club has alerted rivals Man United who are seeking a full time replacement for interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Thomas Tuchel should be Prime Minister!': Joe Cole lavishes praise on Chelsea boss for exemplary leadership during 'turbulent time' at crisis club

Joe Cole has heaped praise on Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for his dignified handling of a turbulent time at Stamford Bridge. The German has fronted up and answered difficult questions while others at Stamford Bridge refuse to put their head above the parapet. Owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Johnson
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tom Ricketts
Person
Gianluca Vialli
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Martin Broughton
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Aethel Partners#Russian#American#Oaktree Capital
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel impressed but not surprised by team’s reaction to off-field issues

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insisted he has been impressed rather than surprised by the way his players have handled the uncertainly surrounding the club.The world and European club champions cruised into the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 victory at Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough on Saturday evening, their sixth successive win and the fourth since sanctions were imposed upon owner Roman Abramovich.Asked if he had been surprised, Tuchel said: “They have impressed me – not surprised, but impressed.Wembley Bound Blues! 🏟@ChelseaFC put an end to @Boro's brilliant run in this season's campaign, as an early flurry of goals secured the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
354K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy