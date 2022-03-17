ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo boy, 16, dies from gunshot wound to chest

By Rosanna Fraire and Alana Edgin, San Angelo Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLriE_0eiNxsBL00

3:33 p.m. Friday update: A 16-year-old boy, who has not been named, died after being shot in the chest on Thursday, according to a police news release.

About 3:35 p.m. Thursday, March 17, police arrived at a residence in the 900 block of Crenshaw Street. They found a 16-year-old, who had been shot in the chest, according to the release.

Officers started CPR, and the teen was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced deceased shortly after, according to the release.

Investigators learned that juveniles in the area were handling a firearm, which led to the teen being shot.

"This incident is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time," the release stated.

SAN ANGELO — A teen has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in a San Angelo downtown neighborhood.

"There's no suspects at large, and the neighborhood is safe," said Sgt. Travis Griffith, with SAPD. "This is being investigated and it is a very fluid situation."

About 3:32 p.m. Thursday, March 17, police radio communications reported a child, 15, had been shot in the chest.

Others are reading: Child drove truck that hit van killing self, passenger, 6 University of Southwest golfers and coach, NTSB says

Multiple first responders rushed to the 900 block of Crenshaw Street, including at least six police units and an ambulance.

The injured person, who police did not confirm an age, was transported to the hospital. Police did not have an update on their condition as of 4:11 p.m. Thursday.

SAPD's investigation division, along with other divisions, continued speaking with witnesses after the update. Griffith stated they would "be here for a long time."

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo boy, 16, dies from gunshot wound to chest

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Reuters

Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with Duda

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has sparked a "humanitarian and human rights crisis," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late Sunday. Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will...
POTUS
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Texas#Gannett#Cpr#Sgt#Sapd#University Of Southwest
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

784
Followers
606
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, and opinion for San Angelo, Tom Green County and the Concho Valley from the San Angelo Standard-Times.

 http://gosanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy