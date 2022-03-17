3:33 p.m. Friday update: A 16-year-old boy, who has not been named, died after being shot in the chest on Thursday, according to a police news release.

About 3:35 p.m. Thursday, March 17, police arrived at a residence in the 900 block of Crenshaw Street. They found a 16-year-old, who had been shot in the chest, according to the release.

Officers started CPR, and the teen was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced deceased shortly after, according to the release.

Investigators learned that juveniles in the area were handling a firearm, which led to the teen being shot.

"This incident is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time," the release stated.

SAN ANGELO — A teen has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in a San Angelo downtown neighborhood.

"There's no suspects at large, and the neighborhood is safe," said Sgt. Travis Griffith, with SAPD. "This is being investigated and it is a very fluid situation."

About 3:32 p.m. Thursday, March 17, police radio communications reported a child, 15, had been shot in the chest.

Others are reading: Child drove truck that hit van killing self, passenger, 6 University of Southwest golfers and coach, NTSB says

Multiple first responders rushed to the 900 block of Crenshaw Street, including at least six police units and an ambulance.

The injured person, who police did not confirm an age, was transported to the hospital. Police did not have an update on their condition as of 4:11 p.m. Thursday.

SAPD's investigation division, along with other divisions, continued speaking with witnesses after the update. Griffith stated they would "be here for a long time."

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo boy, 16, dies from gunshot wound to chest