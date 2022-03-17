ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Lefty Free Agent Bats to Compliment the Blue Jays Lineup

By Mitch Bannon
Inside The Blue Jays
 2 days ago

Examining four left-handed hitting free agent bats who could fit with the 2022 Toronto Blue Jays

Handedness is overrated. If you can hit, you can hit.

However, the Toronto Blue Jays enter the 2022 season with a clear dearth of left-handed bats. Only one lefty, Cavan Biggio, who missed over 80 games in 2021, projects for significant playing time in Toronto's lineup.

The Jays were linked to southpaw sluggers like Freddie Freeman and Kyle Schwarber, but Toronto's latest splash came in the form of a trade for another righty, Matt Chapman. In the 24 hours since the deal, some of the top left-handed-hitting options have fallen off the board, with Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, and Corey Dickerson finding new homes.

While few lefty names remain on the market who project to make significant impacts, there are still some options who could fill a bench or platoon role for the Blue Jays in a corner outfield or DH spot.

OF Michael Conforto

The best hitter left on the market after infielders Trevor Story and Carlos Correa, Conforto should be a popular target for outfield-needy teams.

The 29-year-old had a down season with the Mets in 2021, hitting .232 with a .729 OPS. Despite the struggles and low BABIP, Conforto still posted a .348 OBP and .792 OPS against right-handed pitching.

With a qualifying pick attached to the Scott Boras client, it's hard to imagine the Blue Jays inking Conforto for a part-time role with Randal Grichuk, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., George Springer, and Teoscar Hernández already combining for a crowded Toronto outfield.

INF Matt Carpenter

Past Conforto, the lefty options slim down to bounce-backs or depth pieces. No rebound candidate has as high of an established ceiling as Carpenter. After seven straight seasons of 110 or better OPS+, the two-time All-Star hasn't posted an OBP over .335 or OPS above .730 in the last three seasons.

Earlier this offseason, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote a piece about Carpenter's quest to remake his swing, working with Joey Votto and others to turn his career around.

“I don’t want to just fill a roster spot," Carpenter told Rosenthal. "I really feel like I’ve got more left in the tank to be a productive major-league player.”

Even with recent offensive struggles, Carpenter has been much more successful against right-handed pitching and always has an above-average walk rate. Defensively, he's played over 200 games at first, second, and third base.

1B Mitch Moreland

The Blue Jays don't have a traditional backup first baseman right now, though lefty Greg Bird is in camp on a minor-league deal. Montoyo used Gurriel and Biggio at first when Vladdy DH'd last season and could roll with the same backups in 2022.

If the Jays want to fill the 26th roster spot (or 27th/28th with potentially expanded rosters) Moreland would fit in a backup 1B, DH v RHP, and pinch hitter role. The former Red Sox infielder is another veteran who struggled in 2021, slashing .227/.286/.415, but he still posted a .730 OPS against righties and most projection systems expect a rebound.

Moreland has consistently topped barrel rate and exit velocity leaderboards in his career and owns an .811 lifetime OPS at Rogers Centre. In 2020 (the last sample with significant defensive data) he was a well above average defender at 1B, per OAA.

OF Brian Goodwin

Goodwin has just two above-average offensive seasons in his six-year MLB career and isn't an obvious fit joining a full Toronto outfield. However, in a dwindling free agency pool, he's one of the best lefty bats remaining.

With a 10% walk rate in 2021 with the White Sox, Goodwin flourishes as the strong side of the platoon. He posted an .811 OPS against righties, compared to his career .776 split, and has been a strong defender in the corner outfield spots. Goodwin would fill the Dickerson role from 2021 seamlessly.

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
