How to make money by selling your jewelry as gold prices soar

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6aop_0eiNxotf00

GOLD prices are flirting with all time highs.

The price of the precious commodity has been somewhat volatile in past weeks, but has been on the rise for weeks.

Typically, gold gains value during tumultuous times, so the Russian invasion of Ukraine is just one contributing factor to this recent increase.

In August 2020, the price of an ounce of gold hit a record high of 2074.88 during the height of uncertainty around the pandemic.

Prices dropped before the end of the year and generally remained below $1,900 an ounce in 2021 before surging early this year and topping out at $2,043.

Currently, the price is fluctuating between $1,900 and 2,000.

While some predict the price could go even higher later in the year, now is a good time to start going through old jewelry and consider cashing out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6CpR_0eiNxotf00
All prices accurate as of March 17

How to sell your gold jewelry

There are plenty of ways to valuate and sell your gold jewelry, both online or at a physical jeweler.

Regardless of the route you choose, you’ll be asked the weight and carat of your gold items to get a price quote.

Gold buying sites can be quick and convenient for getting a quote, but you’ll usually have to mail your jewelry to them.

This comes with the potential for shipping fees or valuable items being lost in the mail, so it’s not a bad idea to take your items to a jeweler.

Any jeweler will be able to tell you if your gold is real or fake, valuate your jewelry accurately, and some will also buy gold on the spot.

How much you can get for gold jewelry

We compared the prices of common gold items across four different scrap gold sites to give you a sense of what your jewelry might be worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTvhr_0eiNxotf00
How much you can get in cash will depend on where you sell your jewelry

These figures are based on selling items for scrap gold and not for resale.

All the sites used above for prices are trusted, well reviewed websites.

Like many precious metals, gold prices can vary massively depending on which buyer you use, so it is always best to compare to get the best deal for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgHhV_0eiNxotf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHv5w_0eiNxotf00

And it's not just jewelry that can net you a profit - a rare gold coin from 1907 sold for $587,500 in January.

If you're on the hunt for rare coins, check out this guide on finding the most valuable pocket change.

