ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

6-year-old attacked at dog park; owner and dog flee

By Victoria Saha, Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwOtf_0eiNxn0w00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — A dog attacked 6-year-old Chloe Sunder at Sunset Dog Park in Las Vegas earlier this month. After the attack, the owner ran off with the dog.

Sunder was enjoying a March afternoon at the dog park with her grandma and aunt when the wolf hybrid-looking dog attacked.

“She started running toward the obstacle course and that is when the dog started to tackle her and thrashing her …” said Daphne Neal, Chloe’s aunt.

At first, they were unsure if Chloe was bitten or not. “I was thinking he was a wolf, and he was really mean…,” she said.

The owner got her dog off the 6-year-old, but when she saw how badly the girl was hurt, she took off, according to Chloe’s family.

NYSP: BB gun shooting leads to road rage pursuit

“I’m thinking maybe she’s putting the dog away so that we can exchange information or something like that because this is an emergency,” Neal said.

A witness was able to briefly note down a Utah license plate number, and an ambulance took Chloe away.

“My daughter was screaming and crying. I have never seen her behave that way before,” said Sarah Sunder, Chloe’s mom.

Sunder said because there were no records of the dog, Chloe had to go through several rounds of rabies vaccines.

In the meantime, the family has a message for the owner of the dog.

Florida woman accused of renting out home she didn’t own

“You are responsible for your animal especially when they are violent, and I can’t believe an adult would walk away from a child being injured like that,” Neal said.

Sunder wants the dog owner to pay for their medical bills. Chloe will be going through her last round of rabies vaccine this weekend.

The dog owner is described as a blonde woman in her 40s, with a car with a Utah license plate. Clark County officials say Animal Control is also involved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Erin man arrested for choking someone, preventing emergency call

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — An Erin man has been arrested on multiple charges for an incident that occurred yesterday. Wade Smith, 52, was arrested by State Police out of Horseheads for allegedly choking someone and preventing an emergency call. Smith’s charge is listed as Criminal Obstruction of Breathing. New York State Penal Code defines the […]
ERIN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
WETM 18 News

Avoca woman arrested for child endangerment; released

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Avoca woman has been arrested and released after she was allegedly in a physical altercation with a minor child, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. April Gay, 44, of Avoca, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Alexander Street. Gay allegedly engaged in […]
AVOCA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Shooting#Animal Control#Klas
WETM 18 News

Woman indicted for bringing razor blades, cocaine into Elmira Correctional

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been indicted for introducing several illegal items into Elmira Correctional Facility last year, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. Cande Coon was Indicted on multiple charges for an incident that occurred on April 23, 2021. The indictment states that Coon “knowingly and unlawfully” acted with another to […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Western Pennsylvania man turns himself in on Jan. 6 charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jordan Bonenberger of Cranberry Township, Butler County, was wanted for his participation at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of Trump attempted to overturn […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

A little ‘TLC’ goes a long way after prison

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A state-operated house in Lycoming County is offering parolees a second chance. It’s one of the few programs of this kind in the area. The Bethesda House has been in the city for decades but it recently became available to men. It’s a way to help offenders get back on […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Oswego County parents arrested for death of son with cerebral palsy

(WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County teen, who had cerebral palsy, passed away last May, and nearly a year after his death, his mother and stepfather have been arrested Lisa Waldron and Anthony Waldron, the stepfather, have been charged for second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy