Tampa, FL

Child dies after SUV plows through Florida day care playground

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young child has died and another has serious injuries after an SUV plowed through a playground at a day care and hit them, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. at the Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia.

The Highway Patrol said the driver went off the road, hit a sign and went through a fence surrounding the playground where two girls, ages 4 and 5, were playing. The SUV hit a post and some playground equipment, and in doing so, collided with the girls. It then hit a tree.

Source: Florida Highway Patrol

The 4-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died. The 5-year-old was seriously hurt, the report said. Her current condition was unknown.

Thief used remote device to steal 400 gallons of gas, station owner says

According to the report, the driver, 18-year-old Kiara Rishelle Morant, was treated for minor injuries then arrested and charged for driving without a license. She was later released on $120 bond, according to online jail records.

It’s unclear if Morant will face more charges. The Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 11

Martin McManus
2d ago

One dead child, one seriously injured. Charged with driving without a licence and given $120 bond? WTF is wrong with these judges?Choosing to get in to a vehicle and drive it, despite being without a licence (which, by default, means no insurance) and killing someone (yet alone a child) is, at a minimum, vehicular manslaughter.

Reply(1)
13
joey
2d ago

Totally agree with Martin!! First and foremost, may this child rest in peace; hope the parents find some peace in their loss. Why was her bail so low!! The FHP is gonna go over that entire vehicle inspection, the black box and her cell. She's toast.

Reply(1)
2
 

