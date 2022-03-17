ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi reads Bono-penned poem on Ukraine at St. Patrick’s Day luncheon

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
 2 days ago

House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) shared a poem from Bono about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in which the U2 frontman likened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a saint.

