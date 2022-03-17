ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hogwarts Legacy release window announced

By Shabana Arif
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
Hogwarts Legacy has finally been revealed with a dedicated PlayStation State of Play all of its own. The show opened with a juicy helping of gameplay that was very generous in terms of what it dove into. You can...

TechRadar

TechRadar

