St. Patrick’s Day is back in Boston

BOSTON — Boston’s last St Patrick’s Day parade was in 2019. Fast forward three years after missing two parades people are excited the tradition is back. We are still three days out but the energy is building. Tents are up, anything with a shamrock was selling and restaurants were busy. It’s something the businesses all along Broadway have been waiting years to see again.

Tess Arraghi was celebrating with friends at Shenanigans. “I think it might be the biggest one yet and I’m excited for it,” said Arraghi. Down the street at Roza Lyons, owners like Robert Fitzharris are relieved the parade is back. “It’s been a tough couple of years.,” said Fitzharris. Businesses are hoping the people also come. “This time two years ago we were just on the verge of shutting down,” said Fitzharris.

Michael Place is a vendor setting up along the parade route. “I’m glad people are going to be able to come out and and enjoy the parade that belongs in Southie and I’m hoping for a big turnout,” said Place.

It definitely seems like there is some pent up energy. “Oh yeah, definitely. I think this weekend will definitely show it,” said one man. Businesses hope that energy gets them back on track. “I feel like Sunday is going to be busier than before with a lot more people, maybe a little more crazy but that is all good,” said one bartender.

