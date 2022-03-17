PFAS: Facts, health effects and remediation on ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – As the science behind PFAS continues to emerge, municipalities and well owners in north, central and western Wisconsin are grappling with how to manage the chemicals and keep drinking water safe for residents. In February, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board voted to weaken the standard for PFAS in drinking water, resulting in a limit more than triple the amount recommended by health officials. But what are these chemicals, and why are we hearing so much about them now?

At 10 a.m. on Friday, March 18, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Director of Drinking Water and Groundwater Steve Elmore and Wisconsin Department of Health Services toxicologist Dr. Sarah Yang for an in-depth discussion on PFAS. They’ll explain just what PFAS are, discuss the potential health risks to humans, offer solutions for residents who aim to limit their exposure and talk about their expectations for future federal drinking water standards to be set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

