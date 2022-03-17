Crawford County commissioners plan public hearing on restricting wind farms

Crawford County commissioners will seek public input on a proposal that would effectively prevent the development of wind farms in the county.

On Thursday, commissioners announced they will have a public hearing on the issue at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in the youth building at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

Commissioner Tim Ley said the resolution to have the hearing was passed at a meeting Thursday afternoon, in front of a crowd of wind farm opponents.

"They all were happy," he said. "History is being made."

Apex Clean Energy has been developing Honey Creek Wind in the northern half of the county. The industrial wind farm is expected to include approximately 60 turbines. Tyler Fehrman, a field manager for the company, issued a statement late Thursday.

Apex hopes county does not create exclusion zone

"We were disappointed to hear about the commissioners’ actions today, and we certainly hope that Crawford County does not create an exclusion zone," he said. "There are many families in this county who are looking forward to the advancement of the Honey Creek Wind project, and we hope the commissioners will continue to work with us to find a way to serve them, while addressing the concerns being voiced by others."

An opposition group formed earlier this year, Crawford Anti-Wind , has been circulating petitions in an effort to get the commissioners to restrict development.

The commissioners' decision to have the hearing is the first step in a process set out by Senate Bill 52, which became law in July. The bill significantly changed Ohio's laws governing siting requirements for industrial solar and wind projects, giving county commissioners the ability to prevent Ohio Power Siting Board certification of certain wind and solar facilities.

After the hearing, commissioners can adopt a resolution designating unincorporated land in the county as a restricted area, prohibiting construction of wind farms. If such a resolution is passed, people who support wind farm development would have 30 days to circulation petitions to request a referendum vote on the decision.

But Doug Weisenauer, president of the board of commissioners, said he remains committed to protecting landowners' rights.

Property owners can 'do what they want to do'

"Property owners have a right to do what they want to do on their own property," he said.

"All we did was set a time and a place for a public hearing," he said. "It will be a time for the community to speak about what their opinions are. We don't have time for all these groups coming in every week and taking up an hour of our time, so we've set a public hearing for discussion and we'll go from there."

The same group of wind farm opponents has been attending commissioners' meetings "several times a week," he said. They've also been attending township trustee meetings across the county, and "occupying quite a bit of their time."

"And we hear the same comments, over and over and over," Weisenauer said. "It's like, OK."

Crawford Anti-Wind's petitions encourage township trustees to ask the commissioners to act, but "not a single township trustee has asked me to do anything," he said. "They all say leave it alone."

He said he believes Ley, who faces two challengers in the May primary, is simply seeking votes.

Weisenauer said he voted in favor of the public hearing "just to get it out for discussion," and has told his fellow commissioners he doesn't intend to vote in favor of restricting property owners' rights.

'Maybe he'll come around'

The county's third commissioner, Larry Schmidt, said that after the hearing, he expects the board to adopt a resolution restricting wind farm development.

He said Weisenauer was "not fond of it, but by then, maybe he'll come around."

Schmidt said his opposition to the wind farm is in part because of "public outrage," but also, "it goes pretty deep, but they don't really function; they don't really work that well."

"They're going to be a blight on our landscape and they just really don't work that well," he said.

Seneca County went through the same process, Schmidt said. Commissioners there passed a similar resolution late last year.

"I am not a fan of either wind or solar farms, but this time around we're just going to do the wind," he said. "We've already got one solar farm approved, so we're going to let that go through and we'll take the next one as they come."

Schmidt pointed out that after commissioners pass their resolution, wind farm proponents will have an opportunity to force a referendum vote.

But he's "doubtful" that will happen.

"Again, I talked to them in Seneca County; they got very little pushback up there," he said.

New law seen as infringing on property owners' rights

Weisenauer said he believes the ability to restrict wind farm development that SB 52 grants to county commissioners amounts to imposing zoning — and under Ohio Revised Code, townships should be the ones making decisions about zoning.

"I believe that Senate Bill 52 takes away property owners' rights and it also infringes on the authority of the township trustees," he said. "That's why I'm opposed to it. Windmills have nothing to do with it. This is free enterprise, it's free market. We don't regulate any other business this way. ...

"I just want to respect the property owners' rights. As far as I can find, there's nothing in the Constitution or the Ohio Revised Code that says any such thing as a property viewer's rights."

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford County commissioners plan public hearing on restricting wind farms