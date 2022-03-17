ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji (knee) questionable Friday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Nuggets power forward Zeke Nnaji (knee) is questionable to play on Friday versus...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Calls Out Jason Kidd And Dorian Finney-Smith After The Mavs Double-Teamed Him All Game: "You Pay Dorian Finney-Smith All That Money, Is He A Defender Or You Gonna Rely On This For These Next Four Years?"

Kevin Durant is one of the best players of our generation. This is why whenever KD is on the floor, the opposing team needs to be on their toes the entire time when defending him. Despite those efforts, more often than not, they fail to contain the Brooklyn Nets superstar....
NBA
theScore

Steph undergoes MRI after injuring foot vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry exited in the second quarter of Wednesday's 110-88 loss against the Boston Celtics with left foot soreness and did not return. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Curry underwent an MRI postgame and the team is awaiting results, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. Curry...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield reportedly has strong interest in AFC team

Baker Mayfield formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, and the quarterback may have a specific destination in mind. Mayfield no longer wants to play for the Browns after they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson and other star quarterbacks this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield has “strong interest” in the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
NBA
numberfire.com

Goga Bitadze starting for Pacers on Friday in place of Isaiah Jackson (concussion)

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Bitadze will get the start on Friday with Isaiah Jackson sidelined with a concussion. Our models expect Bitadze to play 25.2 minutes against the Rockets. Bitadze's Friday projection includes 13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) ruled out on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Horton-Tucker will sit out after the Lakers' guard re-aggravated his ankle injury on Wednesday night. Expect Austin Reaves to log more minutes against a Toronto unit ranked 13th in defensive rating. Reaves'...
NBA
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (knee) targeting weekend return for Warriors

Golden State Warriors point guard Gary Payton II (knee) is targeting a return on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Payton has been out the past two weeks due to knee soreness. He should see a larger role down the stretch now that Stephen Curry is expected to miss at least a month with a foot injury.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jose Alvarado (finger) questionable for Pelicans on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Alvarado is dealing with a finger laceration and is questionable to face San Antonio on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against the Spurs. Alvarado's...
NBA
numberfire.com

Browns' Baker Mayfield requests trade

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield requested a trade on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Mayfield's agent reportedly submitted a trade request on Thursday after Cleveland's interest in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Pelissero, Cleveland was hoping to "move forward' after failing to acquire Watson, but Mayfield feels that the "bridge is burned". Speaking to ESPN on Thursday, Mayfield said "It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.” The Browns have reportedly since denied Mayfield's trade request. Stay tuned.
NFL
numberfire.com

Utah's Nickeil Alexander-Walker starting for inactive Donovan Mitchell (calf) on Friday

Utah Jazz shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Alexander-Walker will make his first start for Utah after Donovan Mitchell was ruled out with a right calf contusion. In a tough matchup against a Clippers' unit ranked eighth in defensive rating, our models project Alexander-Walker to produce 22.9 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Goga Bitadze (foot) questionable on Friday

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Bitadze is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Houston on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 25.4 minutes against the Rockets. Bitadze's Friday projection includes 11.3...
NBA
numberfire.com

Knicks' Quentin Grimes (knee) questionable Friday

New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes (knee) is questionable to play on Friday versus the Washington Wizards. Grimes injured his knee on February 25 and hasn't played since, but he's expected to return on Friday. Miles McBride, Alec Burks, and Immanuel Quickley could lose playing time upon Grimes' return.
NBA
numberfire.com

Khem Birch starting for Toronto on Wednesday, Precious Achiuwa coming off the bench

Toronto Raptors forward Khem Birch is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Birch will get the start on Wednesday with Precious Achiuwa moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 21.1 minutes against the Clippers. Birch's Wednesday projection includes 5.5 points, 5.0...
NBA

