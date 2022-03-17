Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji (knee) questionable Friday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield requested a trade on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Mayfield's agent reportedly submitted a trade request on Thursday after Cleveland's interest in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Pelissero, Cleveland was hoping to "move forward' after failing to acquire Watson, but Mayfield feels that the "bridge is burned". Speaking to ESPN on Thursday, Mayfield said "It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.” The Browns have reportedly since denied Mayfield's trade request. Stay tuned.

