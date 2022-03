If you're a Resident Evil fan who's played any of the recent games prior to Resident Evil Village, you likely heard that Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 were all coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. That'd be good news most of the time, but there was the question of whether or not progress made in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the games would transfer seamlessly to the newer versions. While we can't guarantee it'll be a seamless process since the upgrades aren't out yet, Capcom has at least confirmed that the saves are indeed able to be carried over on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO