Kim Kardashian fans say son Saint, 6, is dad Kanye West’s TWIN in matching outfits as he guns for ‘FULL custody’ of kids

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
KANYE West's fans gushed over how “cute” he and his son Saint looked together in matching outfits at a basketball game on Wednesday night.

The rapper, who has been gunning for full custody of his four kids with ex Kim Kardashian, took in the Boston Celtics versus Golden State Warriors game with his six-year-old.

Kanye West took in the Boston Celtics versus Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday with his six-year-old Saint Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Kim Kardashian fans gushed over how 'cute' Kanye and his son looked in matching outfits Credit: Getty

Kanye was spotted sitting courtside with his son as the two wore matching outfits.

The father-son duo wore hoodies, leather jackets, jeans, and rubber boots for the fun outing.

Fans on Reddit shared snaps of Ye and Saint at the game, sharing that they thought the two looked like “twins.”

One excited user wrote: “The matching outfits are so cute!”

Another said: “I am living for this twinning moment. Saint is so damn cute.

“I’ve never seen a child radiate so much positive energy.”

A third commented: “I love that they’re matching, I think it’s really sweet”

Earlier in the week, Kanye was on the verge of tears as he ranted about his and Kim's custody battle over their four kids.

He blasted the phone conversation he'd just had with her in a nearly two-minute Instagram video.

Ye ranted in the clip: "Most men - there's no such thing as 50/50 custody in society today. That's not even - it always leans towards the mom.

"But right now, I'm happy that you guys got to see just a small piece of what I dealt with. You understand what I'm saying?"

Hours before the basketball game, the rapper had been banned from Instagram for attacking Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson in a series of nasty posts.

Kanye was suspended from using Instagram for 24 hours on Wednesday, TMZ revealed.

A spokesperson for Meta told the publication that his recent posts "violated Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying."

The representative for the parent company of Instagram (Meta is also known as Facebook) added that they'll "take additional steps if further violations happen."

Earlier that day, Kanye had claimed he was concerned Pete would get Kim "hooked on drugs" as the comedian has been in and out of rehab.

The rapper captioned one IG post: "Im really concerned that SKETE will get my kids' mom hooked on drugs. He’s in rehab every two months."

On Monday, Kanye had target Kim by sharing a close-up photo of a backpack and writing: "This was on my daughter's backpack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week."

Kim clapped back in the comments: "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."

Kim and Pete first connected when she hosted SNL last October.

Since the duo started dating, Kanye has called the standup comic a "d**khead," threatened to "beat his a**" and accused him of attempting to "destroy" his family.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from her former partner back in February 2021.

Earlier this month, the reality star was officially declared single by a judge.

According to the outlet, Kanye's lawyer did not object to restoring Kim's single status.

However, the lawyer revealed Kanye had three conditions.

The judge granted the first condition, which was that "any right to get reimbursement of money was intended to be divided up will be preserved in case either of them dies."

The second condition - which the judge rejected - was that the reality star would not transfer any assets she had in trust.

Additionally, if Kim remarries Kanye wants her to waive the "marital privilege"- meaning that a new spouse would not have to testify about communications he had with her.

The judge also denied the rapper's final condition.

Hours before the game, Kanye had been banned from Instagram for a full day Credit: Getty Images - Getty
The rapper was blocked for attacking Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson in a series of nasty posts on the platform Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

