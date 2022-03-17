ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Smart Reacts to Steph Curry's Injury on his Dive

Marcus Smart regrets that Steph Curry got hurt on the play.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green only managed to play one game together after waiting 1,005 days to be reunited. Unfortunately, that reunion fell short after a Marcus Smart dive for the ball - a move which Smart says he's incredibly unhappy Curry got hurt during.

"Everybody who knows me knows that I'm not trying to hurt anybody," Smart said. "I play hard, I leave it all on the line. I leave my life on the line on this court every single night. I made a play that I make every night, and unfortunately, it's killing me right now that Steph got hurt. I hate to see anybody getting hurt, especially playing their heart out. I just wish that everything is alright."

During the game, Steve Kerr pulled Marcus smart aside and the two had a heated conversation. Kerr thought Marcus' dive was a dangerous play, and he let him know it. Smart had no hard feelings towards Kerr's thoughts, knowing that's exactly what a coach should say.

"Steve is doing what he's supposed to do, just backing up his guy," Smart said. "He felt a way, which is understandable. Me and Steve got a relationship from USA, that we can talk like that."

It was a brief moment, but the Golden State Warriors were finally starting to get true momentum with their big three finally back together. Now, the team will have to figure out a way to get some wins without their best player. If they don't, there's still a realistic chance that the team could fall even to the 5th seed.

