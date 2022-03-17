ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

5 Irish movies to watch for Saint Patrick’s Day

By Nexstar Media Wire, Angel Colquitt
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGjzi_0eiNty3B00

SAVANNAH, Ga. ( WSAV ) — If you’re in the mood for a St. Patrick’s Day movie, you’ll love this list of Irish-inspired films to celebrate the holiday.

Lighting of NYS landmarks for St. Patrick’s Day

Brooklyn” (2015)

“Brooklyn” is a film about an Irish immigrant who moves to the United States looking for a better life. While she’s in the United States, she falls in love with an American and begins her new life. However, soon she is called back to Ireland due to tragic circumstances and must consider what’s more important: her life back home or her new one in Brooklyn.

Starring Saoirse Ronan, this film was released in 2015 and has a 7.5 out of 10 on IMDB. It also has a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch the trailer for Brooklyn here.

Saint Patrick’s Day festivities begin in Capital Region

The Wind that Shakes the Barley” (2006)

“The Wind that Shakes the Barley” is a war drama set during the Irish War of Independence as well as the Irish Civil War. The first war lasted from 1919 to 1921 and is also called the Anglo-Irish War while the second lasted from 1922 to 1923. The film follows the story of two brothers fighting for different military forces during the wars.

Starring Cillian Murphy and Pádraic Delaney, this film was released in 2006 and won the Palme d’Or at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival. It has a 7.5 out of 10 on IMDB and a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch the trailer here .

Albany St. Patrick’s Day Countdown: Corned beef cooking lesson from AOH Albany

The Quiet Man” (1952)

“The Quiet Man” is an older film about an American man who moves back to his birthplace of Innisfree, Ireland, after living his life as a boxer in Pittsburgh. He falls in love with a woman there and hopes to marry her, but her brother has other plans. The film is well known for its cinematography, and Winton Hoch, the cinematographer for the film, won an Academy Award for his work.

Starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, this film was released in 1952. It won two Academy Awards and has a 7.7 out of 10 rating on IMDB. It also has a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch the trailer here .

Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade Countdown: Musical family continues legacy

Sing Street” (2016)

“Sing Street” is a more recent film set in Dublin in the 1980s. This musical comedy-drama follows a coming-of-age story about a teenage boy who must change schools due to his family’s financial troubles. While at the school, he decides to start a band to impress his crush.

Starring Ferdia Walsh-Peelo and Lucy Boynton, this film first debuted during the 2016 Sundance festival and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. It has 7.9 out of 10 on IMDB and a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. You can check out the trailer here .

Clifton Park National Guard officer leading NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Song of the Sea” (2014)

If you’re looking for a film that is more child-appropriate, then the hand-drawn film “Song of the Sea” is for you. This film follows the story of a 10-year-old Irish boy who blames his younger sister for the death of his mother. He soon discovers that his younger sister is a selkie, a mythical creature in Celtic and Norse mythology that can assume the form of a human on land or a seal in water.

Starring David Rawle and Brendan Gleeson in the English translation of the movie, this film has an 8.1 out of 10 on IMDB and a 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes. You can check out the trailer here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Guptill’s Ice Cream opening Saturday, March 19

One of the best things about living in the Capital Region come spring is the opening of ice cream shops. Nearly a week after Snowman's in Troy opened for the season under new owners, another long-time favorite, Guptill's Ice Cream will be opening for the season on Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m.
TROY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Maureen O'hara
Person
Saoirse Ronan
Person
Lucy Boynton
Person
John Wayne
Person
Saint Patrick
NEWS10 ABC

Albany pastor converts church basement into soft serve shop and arcade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bishop Avery Comithier says growing up in and around Albany, he always loved getting ice cream with his siblings and friends. However, he couldn’t help noticing how far they needed to go to get it. “I always noticed everything was on the outskirts of Albany, but not within,” explains Pastor Comithier. […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

101-year-old Schenectady woman honored for ski career

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  Frederica “Freddie” Anderson was recently recognized for a lifetime dedicated to inspiring the Capital Region’s next generation of skiers. Her passion for the slopes was instinctual from the moment she was born on February 23, 1921. Freddie’s love for skiing only grew stronger with age, a path that led her to […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Academy Awards#Irish#Wsav#Nys#American#Imdb#Rotten Tomatoes#Anglo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, March 18

Jill Szwed's weather report wants you to enjoy the sunny day today bas temperatures will reach the 60's. Today's five things to know feature's a BB gun shooting and road rage pursuit, a fatal crash in Guilderland, and the St. Patrick's Day parade is tomorrow.
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany St. Patrick’s Day parade finally returns after two years

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bagpipes, marchers, fire trucks, and of course, people in green, all the makings of the Saint Patrick’s Day parade in Albany. “Well I’m with my daughters and their husbands and their children. It’s great. It’s nice to celebrate together,” says Karen Connolly. For some parade goers, like 4-year old Brody Johnson, […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy