High-Speed Pursuit of Armed Suspect Ends in Crash, 3 Injured

Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: A high-speed pursuit of an armed suspect ended in a collision involving three vehicles in the Westlake neighborhood of Central Los Angeles early Thursday morning with two of the three injured victims transported to a local hospital.

A Los Angeles Police Department Rampart unit responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon around 2:00 a.m. where a suspect pointed a handgun at a victim, according to Sgt. Hamilton Alvarenga with LAPD Rampart Division who was interviewed by Key News Network at the scene. Officers made contact with the suspect. The suspect got into a vehicle and led officers on a pursuit that lasted approximately 30 minutes, said Alvarenga.

The pursuit went from the east side of the City L.A. to the west side, traveling back and forth east to west and eventually came back to the Rampart Division area where the suspect collided with two vehicles at 8th and Bonnie Brae Streets, according to Alvarenga.

The suspect then fled on foot southbound but was taken into custody by officers in a small park. Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported two of the three injured victims to a local area hospital. The third victim refused to be transported, according to Alvarenga.

The suspect was taken into custody along with a female. It was not immediately known if a weapon was recovered as officers continued to canvas the area.