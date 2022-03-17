ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Luke Combs Reveals ‘Top Secret’ Easter Eggs from Music Video

By Jacklyn Krol
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago

Luke Combs managed to hide Easter eggs in his music videos. In a new YouTube video, the country crooner revealed the details that fans might have missed in his “Doin’ This” video. The song was a “top secret” project that he waited to release to align with the 2021 CMA Awards . He ended up treating fans to the debut performance of the unreleased song at the awards show.

The first Easter egg was rather big and honored Adam Church, who helped him break into the industry at Appalachian State University. To pay tribute to him, he filmed in his home town of Boone, North Carolina. He noted that his wife was “a great co-star — but their daughter stole the show.” The crew ended up having Lily focus by watching an episode of the Teletubbies.

“Because the song was unreleased at the time, production of the music video was kept top-secret,” he explained. “In order to not draw attention, Luke’s performance is in an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aj_koCZSgs

The creatives behind the project also used footage from Luke Combs’ first time playing at Appalachian State’s Kidd-Brewer Stadium. He noted that it is the “ Number 1 show that I have ever played in my entire life.”

Because the song wasn’t released and it was under wraps, the music wasn’t playing. However, Church did lip sync some of the lyrics.“We played every bar in that town so this was a huge full circle thing for me,” Combs added.

Why Luke Combs Hasn’t Released a Third Album Just Yet

With the back to back sold out tours and success of his releases, Luke Combs has hit it big. Fans have been anxiously waiting to learn when he would release his third studio album.

2018 marked the release of This One’s For You which introduced him to an even bigger fan base. Then he followed his debut record with What You See Is What You Get which cemented his name into country music history. Fans can rest assured that there is work being done currently.

“It’s been a long process,” the country singer told The Boot. “I was working on it really hard before this tour we did in the fall.”

Luke Combs, like all other musicians, had to adhere to COVID safety protocols. It hasn’t been easy for any touring crews but they found a way to make it work. However, this meant less time to work on new music.

“There was nobody to call for a lot of those stressful situations, where it was like, ‘Hey, what do I do about this thing?’” Combs added. “‘Hey, when this happened to you, what did you do?’ There was none of that.” Just learning things as they went.

“I kinda took a pause on working on [the album] because I just really wanted to focus on that tour,” he concluded. We’re sure that album No. 3 is going to be his biggest yet!

The post Luke Combs Reveals ‘Top Secret’ Easter Eggs from Music Video appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Reacts To News He’s Coming Out of Retirement

The 2022 NFL season isn’t going to feel so different for Bridget Moynahan after all, now that Tom Brady is back with the Buccaneers. That’s right, Outsiders. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on Sunday that he will be returning for his 23rd season in the NFL. The addition of Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, instantly makes Tampa Bay a Super Bowl contender. Not only are all of his teammates hyped for him to return, but so, too, is his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
NFL
Outsider.com

What Is Keanu Reeves’ Net Worth?

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved celebrities in all of Hollywood. That much is clear based on the star actor’s net worth. It proves that his fans don’t have a problem heading to the theater and buying a ticket to see his movies time and time again.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Actress’s Malibu Home Hits the Market for Nearly $100 Million

This “Yellowstone” actress’s malibu home recently hit the market for almost $100. Who is this actress, you ask? Well, it’s none other than Barret Swatek. The 45-year-old actress’s trophy home sits on a bluff above El Sol County Beach. The stunning Malibu home is owned by “Yellowstone” actress Barret Swatek and retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss. The two are selling the California dream house for $99.5 million. However, that’s more than double what the couple paid the property in 2018. Back then, records state that they dished out $45 million for the mansion. At $99.5 million, the home earns the title of the sixth-most expensive home currently on the market in Los Angeles County. Not only that, but it’s also the second-priciest in Malibu.
MALIBU, CA
country1037fm.com

Luke Combs Finds His 4-Year-Old ‘Backup’ In Video

Luke Combs was so impressed with a four-year-old named Tripp who imitated Combs in a video that he posted about the little guy on Instagram. Luke wrote along with the shared video, “Been looking for a backup in case I ever needed one, but I had not checked with the 4-year-olds yet. Haha. Tripp, you’re my guy! Let’s get you out to a show soon buddy!!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Popculture

Jason Aldean Reacts to Possibility of His and Carrie Underwood's Kids Dating

Jason Aldean recently reacted to the possibility of his and Carrie Underwood's kids dating, and the country superstar doesn't seem too keen on his daughter doing any dating at all. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Aldean and his wife Brittany were asked about the chances Underwood's 3-year-old son, Jacob, and their 3-year-old daughter, Navy "next country couple" in the future. "I mean, I'm not opposed," Brittany replied.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Cma Awards#Javascript
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood 'couldn't be more proud of sister' Miranda Lambert after 'long overdue' win

Carrie Underwood has paid tribute to the "wonderful" Miranda Lambert as the singer finally wins Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. Miranda had been nominated several times over an almost two-decade career, but this was her first win; she was unable to be at the ceremony in person as she was performing in London. Backstage with the press, however, Carrie praised Miranda and shared how the win was "long overdue".
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson to Perform at the 2022 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are among the stars set to perform at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas next month. The former American Idol winners will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, along with plenty of other famous names. Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson Performing at ACM...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Shows Love To Fellow Indiana Native Chase Briscoe After First Career Win

After a rough rookie year last season, NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe came back with a vengeance, snaring the victory in the fourth Cup Series race of the 2022 season at the Phoenix Raceway. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was able to take the lead with just three laps remaining, holding off Ross Chastain and crossing the finish line in first place. The win marked Chase Briscoe’s first-ever victory in 40 career starts.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

425K+
Followers
45K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy