NASCAR: Should Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 Team Be Worried With His Performance?

By Jonathan Howard
 2 days ago

So far this NASCAR season, Denny Hamlin has been struggling. He has yet to finish in the top-10 through the first four races of the season. 2022 has not been kind, to say the least to the No. 11 crew.

No Toyota has claimed a checkered flag this season. That could be a big issue for the drivers moving forward. However, there have been chances for a Toyota victory multiple times this season. The thing is, it hasn’t been Denny Hamlin. The No. 11 driver has a season-best finish of 13th. That result was at last Sunday’s Phoenix Raceway.

It gets bleaker for Hamlin when it comes to the NASCAR Cup Series Standings. He has just 62 points this season. If he hopes to make the top-16 and another Cup Series Playoffs berth, things have to change quickly. Now, it is early in the season. However, with the top-16 drivers currently sitting at 97 points or better, it doesn’t look good for Hamlin’s team.

NASCAR’s Backseat Drivers posed the question, should Denny Hamlin be worried? The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has talked about the struggle with new cars and seems to have hit some bad luck along the way, too.

“I’m a little bit worried. I’m a little bit worried because, even though the 23XI [team] has been running well, they haven’t been running incredibly well,” one of the hosts said on the show.

As a driver and team owner in NASCAR, Hamlin has a lot to worry about. His own team and driving, for one, and then the success of his sophomore racing team 23XI . Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch have raced well this season, but are still not comfortable with where they are at.

NASCAR Heads to Atlanta and Denny Hamlin Needs a Good Finish

At this point in the season, you have to start earning those top-10, top-5 finishes, or else the field is going to get away from you. Last season, the difference between 16th and those 17-20 spots was razor-thin. That goes for Denny Hamlin and his racing team, 23XI. Busch currently sits at 12th in the standings, but that can disappear in one week. Wallace is 17th and looking to recreate the early success he had at Daytona.

So, I think you do have to be a little worried for the Hamlin crew. They know how much is at stake with each week. As NASCAR heads to Atlanta for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 . Atlanta Motor Speedway offers new opportunities for Hamlin and the rest of the field. Will they be able to take advantage and make a difference this week?

All of that remains to be seen. However, this season has produced some exciting and interesting races. Hopefully, we see that trend continue in Atlanta.

NASCAR: See the Starting Lineup for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

In a standard NASCAR weekend, we wouldn’t know the starting lineup for the Cup Series race in the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday morning, as the qualifying laps typically take place on Saturday afternoon. Thanks to Friday’s inclement weather, however, yesterday’s Camping World Truck Series race was postponed, leading to a packed schedule in the Atlanta Motor Speedway today.
ATLANTA, GA
NASCAR: Kyle Busch Expects a Lot of Wrecks at Atlanta Motor Speedway Tomorrow

Though the Atlanta Motor Speedway has been part of the NASCAR lineup for over 60 years, it’s going to feel a little different for NASCAR’s finest during tomorrow’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Cup Series race. The fifth Cup Series race marks the first time Cup Series drivers will experience a transformed Atlanta Motor Speedway, which underwent an extensive redesign ahead of the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
Rick Hendrick Says NASCAR Isn’t Joining Le Mans Just ‘To Ride Around’

As if a typical NASCAR race wasn’t intense enough, NASCAR will be returning to the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time in nearly half a century. The oldest active endurance racing event in the world, the 24 Hours of Le Mans event provides a unique challenge. Rather than completing the race in the least amount of time, the race is won by the car that covers the most distance in a 24-hour time frame.
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Icon Denny Hamlin Wants More Communication Over Safety Issues

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has long called for improved communication between drivers and NASCAR executives. But it doesn’t look like much has changed. That’s right, Outsiders. You probably already know Hamlin has been known to use social media to bring awareness to issues in the sport before. Well, that’s exactly what he did earlier this week. Hamlin echoed Kevin Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, who has also been known to voice his frustrations online.
MOTORSPORTS
