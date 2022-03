It’s impossible to review an HP laptop without spending a chunk of time on its design. HP knows how to make a gorgeous laptop, and the Envy x360 15 is no exception. The Envy line, for a while, was a more utilitarian-looking counterpart to HP’s high-end Spectre products. But recent Envy models have gotten a significant step up in build quality, and while this year’s larger Spectre has rounded corners and more exciting accents, the design differences between the two are not super noticeable to me while I’m driving them. They are both really solid and fun to use. And that’s great news for the Envy, which currently starts as low as $629.

