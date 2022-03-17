ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Woman stabbed in neck in East Harlem

By Cory James
 2 days ago

NYPD investigating stabbing of woman in East Harlem 00:55

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating the stabbing of a woman in East Harlem .

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck multiple times, according to police.

Most of the investigation is taking place inside the D & Z Dollar Plus discount store on Madison Avenue and East 103rd Street, CBS2's Cory James reported.

It was not immediately clear if the woman was stabbed inside the store or outside.

According to authorities, the woman was attacked around 3:15 p.m. and taken to St. Luke's in critical condition. It was not immediately clear what led to the stabbing.

Police are looking for a suspect or suspects.

Lilacs
2d ago

Mayor Adams must be SO proud.... too busy ordering schools to participate in "vegan Fridays" while people of NYC are severly beaten, stabbed, robbed or murdered! Typical, just typical. 😡

Kioffa Khan
1d ago

Harlem/East Harlem needs its own police team to keep up the brazen, horrendous, vicious, and murderous crimes that have occurred in the past 3 years alone. Must be the water from the Harlem River!

Dasha Smith
1d ago

wrong address, this incident happened on 109st and Madison Ave. News break get your facts straight and stop putting out false information. this is being done on purpose at this point.

