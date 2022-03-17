ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Spiders bite Hawkeyes in shocking NCAA tourney upset

By Dan Hendrickson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300zSg_0eiNtcsR00

BUFFALO, New York — The sun was shining outside KeyBank Center on Thursday, but inside the Iowa Hawkeyes were ice cold from the field – leading to a stunning 67-63 upset loss in the opening round of the NCCA tournament to the Richmond Spiders.

The 5th-seeded Hawkeyes played from behind for most of the day, failing to catch up with the 12th-seeded Spiders after they took the lead for good with 14 minutes to play. The Hawkeyes shot just 36% from the field in the game and 20% from behind the 3-point line.

Dakota Valley boys basketball advances in S.D. state championship

The loss ends the Iowa Hawkeyes season one week after they begin their run to the Big Ten Tournament title in Indianapolis. Iowa finishes the season 26-10, including the conference tournament win. It is the second straight year that the Hawkeyes season ends with a NCAA tournament upset. In 2021 the 2nd-seeded Hawkeyes lost to 7th-seeded Oregon in the second round.

The Hawkeyes were led by in scoring by All-American Keegan Murray with 21 points in what could be his final game if he enters the NBA Draft. Patrick McCaffery added 18 points; Jordan Bohannon added six points on 2-of-7 shooting in the final game of his record-setting career at Iowa.

The Spiders move on to face 4th-seeded Providence in the second round. The Spiders were led on Thursday by Jacob Gilyard with 24 points and Tyler Burton with 18 points. The Spiders earned their way into the NCAA tournament by way of a surprise Atlantic 10 conference tournament victory last weekend. The Spiders were the sixth seed in that tournament.

The Iowa Hawkeyes last advanced to the Sweet Sixteen at the NCAA tournament in 1999.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

Friday ‘Madness’ schedule for Cyclones and Hawkeyes

IOWA — The second day of ‘March Madness’ will hopefully go better for basketball fans in the state of Iowa than the opening day. The Cyclone men’s and women’s teams begin their tournament runs on Friday, as do the Hawkeye women. The Hawkeye men’s team was upset in the first round on Thursday. Here is […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sioux City, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Buffalo, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Bohannon
Person
Jacob Gilyard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tourney#Spiders#Boys Basketball#The Iowa Hawkeyes#Ncca#All American#The Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy