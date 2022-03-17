ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County Commissioners vote to put sales tax increase on November ballot

By Gretchen Kernbach, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Commissioners are leaving it up to St. Johns County residents to decide on whether or not to increase taxes on the sale of goods and services.

On the November ballot, voters can vote yes or no to raising the tax by one penny, from 6.5% to 7.5%.

St. Johns County Commissioner Henry Dean said the tax money will go toward infrastructure.

“We have developed a huge backlog of needed infrastructure. Our current backlog is estimated to be $500 million,” Dean said.

He also said it’s the only way to catch up on several years of not budgeting for such projects.

“I do not want to raise the millage rate on family homes. I do not want to raise property taxes on family homes,” Dean said.

Some residents agree.

“If it benefits the citizens, then it’s the best thing they can do. Simple as that,” St. Johns County resident Trina Malatian said.

Dean said there are a number of projects on the county’s list.

“It includes among other things, two regional parks, two regional libraries, two fire stations, about $200 million in roads that are desperately needed. Roads, bridges, and sidewalks,” Dean said.

“We just came up here, and it took twice as long or three times as long as it needs to. So I think that it’s appropriate that anybody who is using these roads helps pay for the taxes,” St. Johns County resident Dan Holloway said.

While Action News Jax couldn’t find people against the tax who would go on camera, there are plenty of people online voicing their opinions.

Some say the county needs to spend the money they currently have better. Others claim raising taxes will halt the county’s tremendous growth.

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, a one-cent sales tax would generate $49,626,914 annually for St. Johns County, $2,986,098 for the City of St. Augustine and $1,336,779 for the City of St. Augustine Beach.

As a reminder, this tax increase is going on the ballot, so you can decide in November.

You can learn more about the tax here.

