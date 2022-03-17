ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mystery reason why Walmart and Amazon shoppers may face delivery delays

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
 2 days ago
IF you're waiting longer than normal for a Walmart or Amazon order, you are not alone.

All around the globe, Walmart and Amazon customers could face significant shipping delays as the Chinese city of Shenzhen is under another lockdown.

Shenzhen is one of the major manufacturing centers in China.

The already week-long shutdown due to Covid is estimated to have major impacts on shipping delays, as well as shipping costs.

Over 17million of its residents were told to work from home as everything from schools to non-essential business are currently on lockdown.

Shenzhen is accountable for about half of all online retail exports in China which may add even more trouble to an already tumultuous shipping crisis.

Why this disrupts Walmart and Amazon

In terms of global platforms, China is responsible for cheaper versions of many everyday goods sold at low-cost retailers, such as Walmart and Amazon.

Experts like Wang Xin, head of the Shenzhen Cross-Border E-Commerce Association, said that shipping disruptions may be unavoidable.

Her trade group is responsible for exporters, up to about 3,000, from popular selling products.

However, Amazon believes the lockdown will have little to no impact on their services.

An Amazon spokesperson said: "We are able to counter these closures by diverting available freight to our neighboring warehouses in the region not impacted by Covid lockdown/restrictions."

This come as all around the globe, the pandemic has halted many industries.

Many different sectors have been deeply impacted by the supply chain with online and retail consumers being no exception.

Delivery refunds

Amazon offers refunds for many of your orders.

You may be entitled to one if your Amazon order is delivered late, but only if the date and time is guaranteed during checkout.

However, Amazon states that their delivery guarantee does not apply if situations are out of their hands such as strikes or natural disasters.

Walmart explains that outbound shipping charges aren't always refunded upon return and this can include regular and freight shipping, and any shipping surcharges.

Delivery fees

For Walmart+ members, deliveries are free from your select store.

For non-members, the delivery fee is between $7.95-$9.95.

If orders are under $35, then you pay the below order minimum fee of $5.99.

Amazon's delivery fees are free for all Prime members and non-members on all orders $25 and over.

All shipping costs from Amazon depends on the type of product you purchase, as well as the weight.

The costs start at $3.99.

The Sun dives into shopping at Walmart.

Plus, demystify price tag myths.

