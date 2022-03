WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- In an infield deep with options to be explored in Spring Training, Nationals manager Dave Martinez has an early idea of what he will do at shortstop. “Alcides [Escobar] is going to play,” Martinez said before the Nationals opened their spring schedule against the Marlins at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Friday. “He’s going to get the bulk of the playing time.”

