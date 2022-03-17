INDICTED: Abilene man accused of killing one, injuring two others

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of killing one person and injuring two others has been indicted.

Arthur Gallegoz was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday on one count of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault in connection to the incident, which took place at an apartment complex on the 300 block of Mockingbird Lane February 2.

Police responded to multiple calls about people injured at an complex and found three victims once officers arrived on scene.

All three were initially hospitalized but Paul John Delacruz, 35, later succumbed to his injures. The two other victims, identified only as a 42-year-old male and a 40-year-old female, were treated for life-threatening injuries.

Gallegoz was arrested by the Abilene Police Department’s SWAT Team later that day and has been in jail ever since on a $250,000 bond.

