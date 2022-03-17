Setting The Outfit In One Location Started As ‘A Lark’

David Lynch is a strange visionary who is known to create a fright or two in his films -- from the Winkies dumpster hobo in Mulholland Drive to just about any moment in Eraserhead. Lynch is a master at using his imaginative eye to create stark images of surrealism and horror. But of all the moments of dread and unease littered throughout his filmography, perhaps no other feels as confusing, unpredictable, and downright terrifying as the brief-but-unforgettable introduction of Philip Jeffries (David Bowie) in 1992's Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. The controversial Twin Peaks prequel/sequel already acts like a horror film in a more traditional way compared to the rest of his work, but this short scene is so effective because of how disjointed its feels through its presentation, the performances by Bowie and Kyle MacLachlan, and the ambivalently disturbing ideas that are implied about mortality, self-control, and the inability to escape from chaos.
