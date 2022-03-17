ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Setting The Outfit In One Location Started As ‘A Lark’

By Caleb Hammond
MovieMaker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Outfit director Graham Moore says the idea of never leaving the Chicago tailor shop run by the Mark Rylance character, Leonard, started out as “a lark.”. “Let’s just try doing a draft or so where we never leave the shop and see what happens,” he recalls telling his co-writer, Jonathan...

www.moviemaker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CHICAGO READER

The Outfit

Chicago native and Oscar-winning screenwriter (The Imitation Game) Graham Moore’s directorial debut The Outfit takes its cues from the noir gangster dramas of Hollywood’s past, creating an entertaining if too clever by half 1950s crime story. English expat and former Savile Row tailor Leonard (Mark Rylance) leaves behind...
CHICAGO, IL
Newnan Times-Herald

The Outfit: Claustrophobic crime thriller is weekend’s best bet

Oscar-winning screenwriter Graham Moore (see “The Imitation Game”) makes his feature film debut with the finely cut, twisty crime thriller “The Outfit.” It’s an extraordinarily potent movie that’s so well made that you might not want it to end. In the film, Mark Rylance...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
TVLine

TVLine Items: The Rookie Spinoff Casting, Tony Awards Date and More

Click here to read the full article. The Rookie‘s potential FBI-themed spinoff has enlisted two more agents: Kat Foster (‘Til Death) and Felix Solis (Ozark) will guest-star in the two-episode backdoor pilot, starring Niecy Nash (Claws) as the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy, our sister site Deadline reports. In the yet-to-be-scheduled installments, Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark (Nash) when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. Foster will play Special Agent Casey Fox, who has been on...
TV SERIES
Hypebae

'Avatar 2' Release Date Confirmed by 20th Century Studios

Avatar‘s long-awaited sequel, Avatar 2, has been in the making since 2017. Now, after much anticipation, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell has confirmed that Avatar 2 will move forward with the scheduled premiere date. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if the film will “stick to its 2022...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Williams’ Husband: Meet Jim Skrip, Plus Look Back At Her Previous Two Marriages

Here’s everything you need to know about Vanessa Williams’ current husband, Jim Skrip and her two ex-husbands, Rick Fox and Ramon Hervey II. Vanessa Williams shot up to stardom after she was the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. The 58-year-old then went on to pursue a career as an actress, singer and producer. She has found success both on the stage and the screen. She has starred on Broadway in Into The Woods and Kiss Of The Spider Woman and will be returning to the stage this may in POTUS. She’s also known for her on-screen credits in Ugly Betty, Shaft and Desperate Housewives. Through it all, she has been married multiple times, which she spoke about in an essay with Glamour.
RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Mark Wahlberg Movie Making Waves on Netflix 15 Years After Release

Action films from the last decade or two with a massive Hollywood star in the lead role have often found a second wave of success on Netflix. It usually doesn't even matter if the film in question was poorly received or failed to make a splash at the box office when it was released. Certain stars draw viewers on Netflix when their older movies are added to the service's lineup, and it looks like Mark Wahlberg is one of them.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
Person
Alan Turing
Person
Zoey Deutch
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
George Westinghouse
ComicBook

New Limited Series Continues its Reign Atop Netflix Charts

Julia Garner, the scene-stealing breakout star of acclaimed series Ozark, finally got her chance to take the Netflix spotlight for herself with the debut of a limited series called Inventing Anna. Garner stars in the series as the titular character, who creates a fake life in order to fool New York City's elite. Like The Queen's Gambit last year, Inventing Anna is proving itself as the kind of limited drama series that captures the attention of Netflix subscribers.
TV SERIES
Variety

Zoe Saldaña Says Former Manager ‘Discouraged’ Her From Using Real Name on First Film

Click here to read the full article. Zoe Saldaña revealed in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that her former management team “discouraged” her from using her real name once she landed her first major acting role in the 2000 teen drama “Center Stage.” The actor stressed that her team was not trying to be malicious at the time. Saldaña starred in the Nicholas Hytner-directed drama as Eva Rodriguez, a smart aleck dancer from Boston. The “Center Stage” ensemble cast also included Amanda Schull, Susan May Pratt, Peter Gallagher, Donna Murphy and Ethan Stiefel. “When I did [2000 film] ‘Center Stage,’...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

John Cazale Was the Broken Heart of The Godfather

He slaps Al Pacino on the back of the head and then drops into frame, sly and drunk, teetering so close to Diane Keaton that all she can do is laugh and lean away. That’s how John Cazale enters The Godfather, in a simple scene—Michael Corleone (Pacino) introducing his girlfriend, Kay (Keaton), to his older brother Fredo (Cazale) at a wedding—that turns into a joyride.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Outfit
Hello Magazine

The Gilded Age: viewers have same complaint about episode five

Julian Fellowes' new period drama, The Gilded Age, continued with its fifth episode this week - and viewers have complained about one particular aspect of the show. Set in the 19th century, the new series follows Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), the orphaned daughter of a Union general, who moves to New York to live with her old money aunts.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in March 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Bridgerton” Season 2 (available March 25) Why Should I Watch? Shondaland’s hit period drama returns in March with a second season focused on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest of the high-society family’s offspring, who’s searching for his ideal partner. But Anthony’s idea of the perfect bride has little to do with true love, even though his standards remain astronomically high, so when he sets his sights on Edwina (Charithra Chandran), her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) does everything she can to nix the ill-fated romance. Get ready for a heated love triangle...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Coming soon to Netflix: 7 new shows to look out for in 2022

It seems like Stranger Things, The Crown and Money Heist have been around since the beginning of time, but every one of those top-tier Netflix shows had to start somewhere. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look forward to the pilot projects currently in development for the streaming service in 2022 – from the next Shonda Rhimes production (after Bridgerton and Inventing Anna) to a set of new high-octane espionage thrillers.
TV SERIES
Distractify

He May Not Be Mr. Carson, but Jack Gilpin Is Still an Easy Favorite on 'The Gilded Age'

Every episode of The Gilded Age takes us deeper into the historical fantasy of the Gilded Age period in American history. Created by Julian Fellowes, the series is basically an American version of Downton Abbey. However, while Downton Abbey focused mostly on the upper and lower household dynamics, The Gilded Age focuses on the conflict between “old” and “new” money.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Collider

'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me': Why the David Bowie Scene Remains so Terrifying

David Lynch is a strange visionary who is known to create a fright or two in his films -- from the Winkies dumpster hobo in Mulholland Drive to just about any moment in Eraserhead. Lynch is a master at using his imaginative eye to create stark images of surrealism and horror. But of all the moments of dread and unease littered throughout his filmography, perhaps no other feels as confusing, unpredictable, and downright terrifying as the brief-but-unforgettable introduction of Philip Jeffries (David Bowie) in 1992's Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. The controversial Twin Peaks prequel/sequel already acts like a horror film in a more traditional way compared to the rest of his work, but this short scene is so effective because of how disjointed its feels through its presentation, the performances by Bowie and Kyle MacLachlan, and the ambivalently disturbing ideas that are implied about mortality, self-control, and the inability to escape from chaos.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy