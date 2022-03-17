ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hogwarts Legacy' will hit Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC this holiday season

By J. Conditt
Engadget
 3 days ago

Hogwarts Legacy will arrive on PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles in holiday 2022. Hogwarts Legacy was announced in late 2020 and it was originally due to come out in 2021, but was later delayed to 2022. The "holiday" timeframe is one step closer to an...

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users Warns Of Downloading New Free Game

Over on Reddit, PlayStation Plus users have warned about downloading one of March's free Ps Plus games. For the third month of 2022, Sony is offering PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 a tasty lineup of games that includes Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the co-op multiplayer mode of Ghost of Tsushima. That said, you may want to be careful downloading this freebie as it may cause you a headache later down the road.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Xbox Has Added A Feature That Will Save Players Money

Earlier this week, Microsoft rolled out an adjustment for the software on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S that saves you more for your rainy days and shrinks your carbon footprint while prepping for your next gallivant in a game. Updates, updates, updates. They choose their moments consciously,...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Sam Barlow's Immortality trilogy hits Xbox and PC this summer

Immortality, the latest game from Her Story and Telling Lies creator Sam Barlow, is set to hit Xbox Series consoles, Game Pass and PC this summer. Like its predecessors, Immortality is shot in full-motion video and uses interactive cinematic scenes as a main mechanic. However, unlike the previous games, Immortality has a distinct horror vibe, not just psychological thrill.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'Elden Ring' update adds more quests, as if there wasn't enough to do already

Is a massive game in . To fully complete it can take well , but for those who've somehow already exhausted every dungeon and boss, there are now even more things to do. In the latest patch, FromSoftware has added quests for certain non-player characters (NPCs): Diallos, Nepheli Loux, Kenneth Haight and Gatekeeper Gostoc.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Riot Games bought a stake in the animation studio behind 'Arcane'

Riot Games has worked closely with Arcane animation studio Fortiche for years, and now the two are cementing their creative union. Riot has made an equity investment giving it a "significant" but non-controlling stake in Fortiche. It has also added two leaders, Chief Content Officer Brian Wright and Director of Corporate Development Brendan Mulligan, to Fortiche's board of directors.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Strategy classic ‘Total War: Medieval 2’ heads to mobile on April 7th

One of the classics of the real-time strategy genre is coming to mobile devices. On April 7th, Sega will release Total War: Medieval II on Android and iOS, the company announced today. First released on PC back in 2006, Medieval II allows players to control one of 17 factions in a campaign to build a Middle Ages empire. As with other entries in Creative Assembly’s long-running Total War series, you’ll need to use a mix of military might, subterfuge and diplomacy to take your faction from a fledging kingdom to a powerful player on the world stage.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Xbox Cloud Gaming now works on Steam Deck through the web

Your Steam Deck can now double as an Xbox Cloud Gaming handheld, provided you're willing to put in some work. The Verge reports Microsoft has brought Xbox Cloud Gaming support to the Steam Deck through a beta release of the Edge browser. You'll need to run some command line tasks on top of installing Edge (Microsoft recommends a mouse and keyboard during the install), but after that you can play Halo Infinite and other titles anywhere you have a reasonably fast internet connection.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'Elden Ring' has sold over 12 million copies in 18 days

Bandai Namco expected FromSoftware's Elden Ring to sell 4 million copies in five weeks. It would've been already impressive if that's what had happened, considering Dark Souls 3 sold 3 million copies within a month after it came out. Elden Ring, however, eclipsed the company's expectations: It sold 12 million units worldwide, 1 million of which were sold in Japan alone, within 18 days of its release. The companies have announced the game's blockbuster sales numbers in a press release and also mentioned the possibility of expanding the IP "beyond the realm of games."
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'A Plague Tale: Innocence' is the latest game being adapted for TV

Another game has joined the increasingly long list of titles that are being adapted for TV. A show based on Asobo Studios’ is in the pipeline, joining the likes of and Twisted Metal. As spotted by Eurogamer, French website Allocine reported that US production studios interested in the project...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'Gran Turismo 7' is back online following botched update

Don't worry about making progress in Gran Turismo 7 this weekend — after more than a day, the lengthy maintenance downtime is over. The racing sim's vital online component is back online after Polyphony Digital resolved issues with the flawed 1.07 update by releasing 1.08 to gamers. As studio chief Kazunori Yamauchi explained, the earlier patch had a "rare" and previously undetected problem that prevented the game from starting properly for some PS4 and PS5 owners. The company decided to halt the 1.07 release to protect players' save data, Yamauchi said.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Google's Immersive Stream lets other companies use Stadia gaming tech

Google is finally sharing more about how it will deliver Stadia game streaming to other companies. The search firm used its Google for Games Developer Summit to detail Immersive Stream for Games, its "expanded" Stadia platform for third parties. The offering lets businesses offer cloud gaming for a wide range of players — not just subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

The 'Overwatch 2' PvP beta starts on April 26th

Blizzard Entertainment has finally announced a specific launch date for the Overwatch 2 PvP beta on PC: April 26th. The gaming company previously revealed that the beta for the sequel's 5-on-5 PvP mode will go live in late April. Now, you can mark the 26th on your calendars and block out that weekend to play matches. In addition to 5-on-5 battles — the Overwatch PvP is 6-on-6 — the beta also comes with four fresh maps, the new Push mode and redesigned heroes. In fact, one of those heroes is getting more than just a stats/abilities upgrade or a model makeover.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Mario Kart 8' DLC Just Dropped, Here's What It Looks Like Next To The Originals

Nintendo stealth dropped a cheeky Nintendo Direct last month, and fans were disappointed to see that we weren't getting Mario Kart 9 like we were all expecting. Instead, Daddy Nintendo promised to double the number of tracks in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, adding an extra 48 tracks over the next two years. Even better, those who have Nintendo Switch Online and the Expansion Pass, can access the DLC for free, as long as they own the main game of course.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

‘Diamond Hands’ offers a good, if narrow portrait of the GameStop stock squeeze

In early 2021, a group of retail investors realized that GameStop shares had been recklessly over-shorted by major investors. Big funds, certain that the retailer was about to collapse, had shorted 140 percent of the company’s entire public shareholding. Individuals, who co-ordinated their efforts via a subreddit called r/WallStreetBets, knew that they could exploit this vulnerability. They bought up all of the outstanding GameStop stock and drove up the price, forcing the big funds to pay over the odds to avoid losing a fortune when their bet spectacularly backfired.
ECONOMY
Engadget

Netflix’s live-action ‘Resident Evil’ series premieres July 14th

Fans of Resident Evil and the writ large can look forward to Netflix’s live-action reboot this summer. The streamer announced that the series — which takes place 14 years after a virus causes the apocalypse — will premiere on July 14th. The new show is not to be confused with , an anime adaptation of the survival horror video game that debuted on the platform last summer.
TV SERIES

