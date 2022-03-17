Ferris State University Early Learning Center Receives $101K Grant

Ferris State University announced Thursday that they have received $101,058 grant for their Early Learning Center from the Michigan Department of Education.

According to a press release sent by Ferris State University, Early Learning Center manager Lori Johnson says the Child Care Sustainability Grant allows them to reward workers who found themselves in unique roles as the COVID-19 pandemic brought them to remote operations for 2020 from March to Aug.

“Those operations eligible for this grant support included licensed home daycare providers and centers like our own,” stated Johnson. “We were informed by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs we received this award. Our staff was great in its response to serving students and families with engaging programs in those early months of the pandemic.”

Johnson additionally noted that the Early Learning Center re-opened but had to limit capacity, and fewer kids meant reduced revenues, affecting operational revenue.

“There were Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act awards available, but the state’s Child Care Sustainability Grant funding meets requirements like retrofitting our facility, purchasing classroom materials and salary enhancement to have proper staffing numbers,” Johnson said. “The remaining $86,000 in the state grant can go to these expenditures and other eligible aspects of center operation.”

The grant comes after the Ferris State University Board of Trustees approved a new Early Learning Center as part of Ferris’ Campus Master Plan on Feb. 18.

The current Early Learning Center is located in Bishop Hall, which is being scheduled for demolition.

In their new facility, staff expect to continue providing hands-on learning opportunities for students in Early Learning Education, as well as supporting children of students, faculty and staff with educational experience.