Public Safety

Video shows woman try to run over her boyfriend

WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApartment complex surveillance footage caught a woman...

www.woodtv.com

FOX59

Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash from last month. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said preliminary charges against 28-year-old Brooke Bowling include failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving while suspended with a prior and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX59

IMPD releases suspect images in 2021 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a 2021 shooting on Indy’s east side. Police say a man was found shot in the 2000 block of E. Michigan Street on June 26, 2021. He was shot in the leg and was treated and released from a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman, 24, Arrested, Accused Of Killing Her Boyfriend During Drug Deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is now in jail and facing homicide charges after a man was found shot dead in McKees Rocks. According to police paperwork, 24-year-old Brook Lank is accused of killing her boyfriend after she said they got into an altercation. Allegheny County police found 22-year-old Anthony Lofton dead along Derby Alley around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams) Detectives said Lank told them it all started Saturday night. She said Lofton threatened her with a gun, and then he took her rental car. Lank said they went to make a drug deal in McKeesport and got into...
PITTSBURGH, PA
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen attacked by gang after refusing fight

An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard. Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. A girl with...
Miami Herald

Bite mark leads police to suspected killer of CA woman in 28-year cold case, cops say

About 28 years ago, a woman was found stabbed to death inside her apartment in Hot Springs, California. The case eventually went cold — until last month. The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Team arrested Sharron Eugene Gadlin, 48, from Gardena, on March 4 in the 1994 killling of Cheri Huss, according to the Riverside County District Attorney.
Concord News Journal

“If you are a man, you wouldn’t be wearing masks,” man screaming at people for wearing masks while on a plane, arrested and charged

Wearing face mask is one of the first measures implemented since the start of the pandemic and during the last two years, it became the most important measure in battling the deadly virus in addition to the Covid-19 vaccines. However, many people are still opposing this pandemic measure for all the wrong reasons.
