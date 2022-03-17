Video shows woman try to run over her boyfriend

A driver who backed over a 61-year-old woman crossing a Los Angeles street told her “I sure am” after she asked if he was leaving, California police said. A car going in reverse hit the woman at 2:55 a.m. Feb. 28 as she crossed 100 block of East 4th Street, knocking her down, Los Angeles police said in a news release.
A couple's cross-country road trip reached a dead end early Sunday after an argument led the man to get out of the car and start walking along an interstate in Mississippi, where police allege the woman then gunned the car's engine to 73 mph and struck him. "Mad girlfriend +...
New Orleans police are investigating the death of a college student who died shortly after being dropped off at a hospital. Ciaya Whetstone, 21, arrived at the hospital just before 7 a.m. Saturday "via private conveyance," according to a police statement. She was pronounced dead a short time later. "The...
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash from last month. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said preliminary charges against 28-year-old Brooke Bowling include failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving while suspended with a prior and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in […]
A former Steelers’ running back is on the run for a different reason: He’s charged with aggravated murder in a fatal stabbing. As KDKA Pittsburgh and the Associated Press report, 55-year-old Eric Wilkerson is wanted by police in Cleveland, Ohio, after he allegedly stabbed a man to death in the bathroom of an apartment.
Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
A Louisiana man was arrested on March 14 after leading police to the bodies of his girlfriend and her son. Brynnen Murphy, 20, from Baton Rouge, was charged with two counts of first degree murder, Baton Rouge Police Detectives said in a news release. His girlfriend, Kaylen Johnson, 24, and...
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a 2021 shooting on Indy’s east side. Police say a man was found shot in the 2000 block of E. Michigan Street on June 26, 2021. He was shot in the leg and was treated and released from a […]
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is now in jail and facing homicide charges after a man was found shot dead in McKees Rocks.
According to police paperwork, 24-year-old Brook Lank is accused of killing her boyfriend after she said they got into an altercation.
Allegheny County police found 22-year-old Anthony Lofton dead along Derby Alley around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams)
Detectives said Lank told them it all started Saturday night. She said Lofton threatened her with a gun, and then he took her rental car.
Lank said they went to make a drug deal in McKeesport and got into...
After suffering burns on 35 percent of his body while attempting the "Fire Challenge," Nick Howell has a message for other kids: "You shouldn't try everything you see on social media." "It won't go well," the 12-year-old tells PEOPLE for this week's issue, which explores the dangers of TikTok challenges....
An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard. Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. A girl with...
About 28 years ago, a woman was found stabbed to death inside her apartment in Hot Springs, California. The case eventually went cold — until last month. The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Team arrested Sharron Eugene Gadlin, 48, from Gardena, on March 4 in the 1994 killling of Cheri Huss, according to the Riverside County District Attorney.
Wearing face mask is one of the first measures implemented since the start of the pandemic and during the last two years, it became the most important measure in battling the deadly virus in addition to the Covid-19 vaccines. However, many people are still opposing this pandemic measure for all the wrong reasons.
A driver was arrested Sunday, March 13, on suspicion of fatally running over a woman after she had either grabbed onto the pickup truck he was driving or was trying to do so in Industry, authorities said. At about 9:40 p.m. that night, in the 1600 block of Azusa Avenue,...
