ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

“Art allows you to empathize with people you haven’t even met before, or who aren’t even real.”

By Natalie Weger
thermtide.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Victoria Koretsky is not only an avid appreciator of different types of art, but an artist herself. Besides listening to Mitski on repeat and watching movies at triple speed, Koretsky can be found dancing at her local studio; practicing the piano, flute and saxophone; and working with the Black Maskers...

thermtide.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Zendaya Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants On Date Night With Tom Holland—Her Legs Won't Quit!

From sizzling red carpet looks to stylish Instagram shots, Zendaya, 25, is no stranger to a gorgeous, leggy ensemble. With her model height, the Euphoria actress stunned in a leg-baring LBD look while spotted on a date with her boyfriend Tom Holland, also 25. We love this chic, timeless and classy get-up! After all, what works better for date nights than a little black dress?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Music#Art Still#Dance
People

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood. The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Guardian

How we met: ‘We were worried about going on a trip together. But that’s where we fell in love’

When Anupa’s friend suggested they take a salsa dancing course in 2005, she wasn’t convinced it was a good idea. “I had to have my arm twisted to give it a go,” she says. “When we got there, I didn’t enjoy it that much: it was just dancing around with a load of sweaty strangers.” The course came to an end and Anupa was ready to give up. “My friend persuaded me to give it another go. I think she thought I’d get into it if I kept going.”
THEATER & DANCE
InsideHook

Why the “Always Sunny” Podcast Blows Every Other Sitcom Rewatch Podcast Out of the Water

In recent years, there’s been a rash of celebrity sitcom rewatch podcasts in which cast members from a show reunite to rewatch their entire series from the beginning one week at a time, regaling us with behind-the-scenes stories and reevaluating their work along the way. Some of these, like Office Ladies — hosted by The Office‘s Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey — predate the COVID-19 pandemic, but many more seemed to crop up during lockdown as actors suddenly found themselves stuck at home with a whole lot of time on their hands. Now, fans of New Girl can listen to Zooey Deschanel, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone revisit the series on Welcome to Our Show, while Veep diehards can get their weekly fix via Matt Walsh and Timothy Simons’s Second In Command. Those who grew up watching Saved By the Bell can even hear Mark-Paul Gosselaar relive it on Zack to the Future.
TV SERIES
Deadline

’10 Dates’: Sequel To Interactive Feature ‘5 Dates’ Casts Rosie Day, Meaghan Martin, Elle James & More

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Production is underway on 10 Dates, a sequel to the well-received interactive movie 5 Dates. Shot in June 2020 after being conceptualized during lockdown, the original starred Mandip Gill and Georgia Hirst in an interactive rom-com story that allowed viewers to create their own narrative through various choices; the script was 350 pages long. The project was available across platforms including Steam, Xbox, Nintendo and PlayStation, and according to producers Good Gate Media it was in profit two months afer its release in November 2020. The larger budget sequel will take place in the...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

A Closer Look at the Best Costume Design Oscar Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Jenny Beavan for “Cruella” Disney’s live-action film “Cruella” serves as an origin story for the animation. Before infamous villain Cruella de Vil was poaching puppies for fur coats, she was a young grifter (and aspiring fashion designer) in the ’70s London punk rock scene. Emma Stone stars as the titular character — birth name Estella — in her young adult years, when she is hired to work for esteemed fashion designer The Baroness, portrayed by Emma Thompson. The film’s costume designer Jenny Beavan, OBE, has been nominated for the Academy Award 10 times —...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
womansday.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

If N.W.A. And Acting in Friday Hadn’t Worked Out, Ice Cube Could Have Gone Down A Wildly Different Career Path

For decades, the world has known Ice Cube for decades as a prolific rapper, a high-grossing movie star, and a successful media mogul. For today's rap stars, his career has served as the blueprint for crossing into other entertainment ventures. As viewers know, he started as one-fifth of the seminal West Coast rap group N.W.A. before leaping to film with Boyz n the Hood. Of course, it was the cult classic Friday that shot him to Hollywood superstardom. While music and movie stardom have paid off for him, it turns out the legendary hip-hop star's career could’ve gone in a wildly different direction.
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy