Preserving your assets throughout the golden years.

Social Security will likely be an important retirement income source. The typical retiree could see a big benefits bump if they make this move. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
WITH gas prices skyrocketing, drivers are struggling to fill their tanks like never before. To help citizens ease some of their financial struggles, the state of California is is proposing a $400 gas rebate for every taxpayer in the Golden State. California will officially announce the $400 rebate proposal on...
MILLIONS of seniors will get their next Social Security payment worth an average $1,657 in the coming days. Americans born between the first and 10th of the month will get their check this Wednesday – March 9. Seniors who were born between the 11th and 20th will get their...
Filing at age 62 will lower your monthly Social Security benefit for life. If these scenarios apply to you, that hit may be more than worth it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stop worrying about money — it’s bad for you. Studies show that financial stress can aggravate all kinds of health issues, like migraines, insomnia, heart disease and weight gain — not to mention our old pals anxiety and depression!. Money worries can rip apart relationships and ruin...
Q. Can I take my retirement savings out of Vanguard and put it in my bank now that I’m retired?. A. Congratulations on your retirement. Don’t make any quick moves that you may regret. Jeanne Kane, a certified financial planner with JFL Total Wealth Management in Boonton, echoed...
Will Buffett's reasons convince you to invest in a home of your own?. Warren Buffett has made billions by investing. He considers his home one of his best investments. The reasons he believes his home is such a good investment may surprise you. Warren Buffett is one of the best...
Working with multiple brokerage firms can have some big downsides. Many people have several types of brokerage accounts, including both taxable and retirement accounts. Keeping all your brokerage accounts with the same company can make it easier to keep a balanced, diversified portfolio. Like many people, I have several different...
You should aim to have 80% of your pre-retirement annual income available after you leave the workforce. The 401(k) contribution limit for tax year 2022 is $20,500 ($27,00 if you're 50 or older). Roth IRAs let you choose any asset a brokerage company offers. You’re reading a free article with...
Retirement planning is a key component in holistic financial preparation for you and your family. However, many people find themselves nearing retirement age with little to show for their many years of work. While it may feel like you are heading toward retirement without the necessary tools in place to provide for yourself, don't panic.
For most people, owning a home and saving enough money to retire top their lists of financial goals -- but it's easy for both to feel impossibly out of reach. In fact, many people feel that their only...
Sponsored content by Lowes. According to a mid-pandemic study, three-quarters of non-profits reported an increase in demand. As most could imagine, that put a strain on groups that simply want to give the local community a helping hand and keep their commitment to helping homes better for all. That’s why a well know improvement retailer is committing a 5-year one hundred million dollar investments to help.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you covet a lush, green lawn or you’re cultivating vegetables, your soil may benefit from an application of fertilizer. Fertilizers help plants grow better by supporting helpful organisms living in the soil, and organic fertilizers accomplish this without the use of ingredients like chemical salts that can do more harm than good.
I recently received a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle as a gift that features a lovely Colorado mountain trail disappearing into the blue sky horizon. The puzzle itself instantly rekindled memories of childhood with my father. Because he had a lifelong passion for puzzles, I grew up in a house where scattered jigsaw pieces would cover the dining room table like a cardboard construction zone. While my father always loved the process of assembling the pieces, I’ve long been the type to enjoy just admiring the picture on the box. The rest always seemed a little too messy to me.
Social Security benefits are a substantial source of income for many retirees. Your benefits can be subject to both state and federal income taxes. There are a couple of strategies that can reduce your taxes in retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Comments / 0