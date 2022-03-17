SARATOGA ROAD NORTH OF SHENANDOAH ROAD CLOSED FRIDAY, MARCH 18, 2022 THROUGH FRIDAY, MARCH 25, 2022 FOR CRITICAL UNDERGROUND UTILITY REPAIRS

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (Thursday, March 17, 2022) – Saratoga Road, north of Shenandoah Road and south of Hartford Court, will be closed to motorists and pedestrians starting Friday, March 18, 2022, 9:00 a.m. through Friday, March 25, 2022, 5:00 p.m. for critical underground utility repairs.

Motorists should use Cumberland Drive via Village Boulevard or Military Trail for access to north Saratoga Road. The City foresees no interruption of utility services during these critical repairs.

Sign up for eNotify road and traffic alerts: https://www.wpb.org/things-to-do/sign-up-for-enotifications-from-the-city-of-wpb.

To contact the City of West Palm Beach traffic/transportation/engineering office, please call (561) 494-1040 (TTY 800-955-8771).

