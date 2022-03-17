ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

SARATOGA ROAD NORTH OF SHENANDOAH ROAD CLOSED FRIDAY, MARCH 18, 2022 THROUGH FRIDAY, MARCH 25, 2022 FOR CRITICAL UNDERGROUND UTILITY REPAIRS

West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 4 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (Thursday, March 17, 2022) – Saratoga Road, north of Shenandoah Road and south of Hartford Court, will be closed to motorists and pedestrians starting Friday, March 18, 2022, 9:00 a.m. through Friday, March 25, 2022, 5:00 p.m. for critical underground utility repairs.

Motorists should use Cumberland Drive via Village Boulevard or Military Trail for access to north Saratoga Road. The City foresees no interruption of utility services during these critical repairs.

Sign up for eNotify road and traffic alerts: https://www.wpb.org/things-to-do/sign-up-for-enotifications-from-the-city-of-wpb.

To contact the City of West Palm Beach traffic/transportation/engineering office, please call (561) 494-1040 (TTY 800-955-8771).

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Justice Thomas hospitalized, may miss some oral arguments

Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms and will miss some oral arguments this week. The longest-serving member of the Supreme Court was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday and expects to be released in a day or two, the court said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city. Even as Russia intensified its attempt to bombard Mariupol into surrender, its offensive...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
West Palm Beach, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

The battle for Ukraine’s strategic port of Mariupol raged on Monday, as Ukraine rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city and Russian bombardment continued. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Azov Sea port...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Hartford Court
West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

137
Followers
572
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy