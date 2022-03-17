Going Green

While the historic Tam O’ Shanter in Atwater Village is Scottish 364 days a year, on March 17, the 100-year-old pub goes Irish. There will be a big St. Patick’s Day party in a tent and in the restaurant, as well as live Irish bands playing all day with Guinness kegs, green beer and raffles. They also will have corned beef and cabbage plates as a special that day. The Ploughboys will play at 12:30 p.m., followed by Haywire at 4 p.m., and Reaver Ship from 8 p.m. to close. There’s a $10 cover to enter the tent and proof of vaccination will be required for all guests over 12 years old, and a valid photo ID for those 21+ for alcohol service. Lunch and dinner reservations are available 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. There are VIP tickets ($139) available via OpenTable Experiences.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO