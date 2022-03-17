Going Green

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msstate.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSU's Child Development and Family Studies Center hosted a...

www.msstate.edu

WNDU

SB River Lights to go green for Girl Scouts’ 110th birthday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend River Lights installation along the St. Joseph River will be illuminated green in honor of the 110th birthday of the Girl Scouts of America. The color change will occur on Saturday, March 12. On this day in 1912, Juliette Gordon Low officially...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Jersey Shore Online

Workshop Teaches Residents How To Go Green

HOWELL – Several Howell Township residents gathered together at Echo Lake to learn the wonders of composting and how it will not only benefit themselves, but how it can help the environment. The Howell Township Green Team hosted a “Backyard Composting Workshop” at the Echo Lake Pavilion, inviting those...
HOWELL, NJ
WGN TV

Go Green Fresh Market opens in Englewood

CHICAGO — The Englewood neighborhood is now home to a new fresh market. The non-profit behind it hopes it will become a model for the new corner store in minority communities. The organization behind the new fresh market have been working on it for 25 years. Part of the...
CHICAGO, IL
L.A. Weekly

Seven Ways To Go Green On St. Patrick’s Day

While the historic Tam O’ Shanter in Atwater Village is Scottish 364 days a year, on March 17, the 100-year-old pub goes Irish. There will be a big St. Patick’s Day party in a tent and in the restaurant, as well as live Irish bands playing all day with Guinness kegs, green beer and raffles. They also will have corned beef and cabbage plates as a special that day. The Ploughboys will play at 12:30 p.m., followed by Haywire at 4 p.m., and Reaver Ship from 8 p.m. to close. There’s a $10 cover to enter the tent and proof of vaccination will be required for all guests over 12 years old, and a valid photo ID for those 21+ for alcohol service. Lunch and dinner reservations are available 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. There are VIP tickets ($139) available via OpenTable Experiences.
LIFESTYLE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Extreme Team: Serving those who served us

SPOKANE, Wash. — Serving those who served us: that’s the theme of the latest Extreme Team project. Mark Peterson and the amazing group of Extreme Team volunteers are working to renovate the new Military and Veterans Resource Center at Whitworth University. The house was recently purchased, but it needs some renovations. The Extreme Team is working all week long to...
SPOKANE, WA
Sturgis Journal

‘Maple Syrup Days’ returns

“Maple Syrup Days” returned to Lagrange County Parks this past weekend following a two-year break due to the pandemic.  Both days were a success, said Leslie Arnold, naturalist for Lagrange County Parks. Attendance was less on Saturday due to rain, but despite the weather, parks officials were pleased with the turnout. Sunday brought in the usual expectation of attendees, Arnold said.  ...
POLITICS
Saint Patrick's Day
WTOV 9

Local businesses going green for the weekend

Many local businesses are prepared for a big St. Patrick’s Day weekend. "All weekend long were doing drink specials, corn beef and cabbage,” said Mark Materniak, of Bennigan’s. “We're going to have a lot of music out here on the patio and green space. Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7-10 p.m. they’ll be March Madness games, drinks, happy hour specials all weekend long."
WEIRTON, WV

