The worker who was operating a Florida drawbridge when it opened last month sending a woman to her death has been arrested, authorities announced Thursday. The West Palm Beach Police Department said detectives arrested Artissua Lafaye Paulk, 43, at around noon Thursday with the assistance of the U. S. Marshals Service. She was charged with one count of manslaughter by culpable negligence.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO