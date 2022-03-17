ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Study: Children Are Less Likely to Produce Antibodies Against COVID-19 Than Adults

By Claire Bugos
 2 days ago
Children with mild COVID-19 are less likely to produce antibodies than adults, despite having a similar viral load and symptoms, a new study finds. There was no significant difference in antibody levels in children with symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19. Children may have a robust initial immune response that clears...

