Environment

Severe storms to hit the US this weekend with damaging winds, tornado threats and hail to batter East Coast

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
 2 days ago

SEVERE weather is forecast for parts of the US this weekend with damaging wind, tornado threats, and hail expected to batter eastern states.

The storm forming in the south will make its way up to the East Coast by Friday, dumping a few inches of rain across several states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYYF2_0eiNqlvb00
Severe storms are set to slam the East Coast this weekend Credit: The Weather Channel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fApsf_0eiNqlvb00
Eastern states can expect to see strong winds, hail, and tornado threats Credit: The Weather Channel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wE8gI_0eiNqlvb00
A tornado warning was issued for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi Credit: AP

The storms are expected to hit parts of Oklahoma, northern and eastern sections of Texas, and Mississippi by Thursday afternoon - stretching into Friday's morning commute.

A tornado warning was issued for residents across southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats to the affected areas.

Heavy rainfall is expected in northern Mississippi and lower Ohio valleys by Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qcGLC_0eiNqlvb00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Qdsn_0eiNqlvb00

Showers are possible Saturday for mid-Atlantic states and portions of northern Florida before they push offshore late that evening.

MONSTER STORM FLOODS ALABAMA

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, millions of Americans were battered by severe weather as floods in Alabama left hospitals swamped with filthy water.

The National Weather Service warned of life-threatening flash flooding in areas of Birmingham, Alabama, leading to several water rescues.

ABC affiliate WBMA reported that first responders were called to more than 20 water rescues Wednesday afternoon, eight of which were actual rescues.

A 60-year-old man was transported to the hospital after being pulled out of the water by bystanders who performed CPR on him.

Flash flooding is typically the most dangerous type of flooding.

NBC affiliate WFSA reported flooding as the second leading cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States based on data for the last three decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgHhV_0eiNqlvb00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHv5w_0eiNqlvb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kcmp_0eiNqlvb00
Alabama was hit was major flash floods on Wednesday Credit: Twitter / @savanna1027
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3li6k3_0eiNqlvb00
The floods left hospitals in Alabama swamped with filthy water Credit: Twitter / @savanna1027

