UEFA

Scotland World Cup qualifier against Ukraine shifted from April to June following Russia’s military invasion

By Sandra Brobbey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
SCOTLAND'S World Cup qualifier with Ukraine has been pushed back from April to June due to Russia’s invasion of the country.

Uefa have confirmed the match, which was due to take place on April 8, is expected to go ahead on June 24 instead.

Pedro Losa and his Scotland side are due to play Ukraine in June instead of April Credit: Getty

And the Scottish FA say they are not looking to replace the fixture with a friendly match.

Scotland head coach Pedro Losa said: "In light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, we fully support Uefa's decision to postpone the match.

"Football, naturally, comes second at a time like this.

"Our thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine affected by this horrible situation.

"We look forward to playing them when the time is right, and in the meantime we reiterate our message of solidarity."

Losa, 45, and his coaching staff are now turning their attention to prep work for the team’s World Cup qualifier duel with Spain next month.

And that clash, with the side who are currently ranked the ninth best team in the world, is set to take place on Friday 8 April at Hampden Park.

Scotland, who are second behind Spain in Group B, will be targeting a far better outcome than the result that followed the last exchange.

That November duel in Sevilla ended with the team on the wrong end of an 8-0 hammering with Jenni Hermoso and Alexia Putellas among the scorers.

And the result that was the biggest defeat for Scotland since a 1973 loss to England with the same scoreline.

However Losa, who managed Arsenal for three seasons leading them to a league and FA cup wins in 2015 and 2016, believes the team are capable of reaching the World Cup for their second time in their history.

The Scotland boss told Sky Sports: "What I see us is playing a playing a play-off and qualifying for the World Cup, that will be the dream.

"Obviously, what we want to do is to try to win every match.

"We prepare every match to detail, and we give a lot of details to the players in terms of collective preparation on the opponent from us and on the players that our opponent has.

"But at the end you have to play the game and to fight for the result against the opponent.”

