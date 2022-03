The Camden County Office of Sustainability and Shared Services is excited to announce that the Certified Gardeners Helpline will return on March 7. Volunteers will be staffing the phones every Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Residents are invited to bring their sick indoor or outdoor plants, bug-eaten leaves and flowers or insect samples to the Helpline office located in the Lakeland Complex in Blackwood, Building A, on the first floor.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO