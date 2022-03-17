Middle School Basketball Championships to bring more business to Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County will host the Illinois Middle School Basketball Championships this March.

These games will start on Mar.18 and end on Mar. 20.

68 boys and girls teams representing 4th–8th grade will compete for the championship at the University of Illinois Campus Recreation’s Activities & Recreation Center (ARC), the Champaign Park District’s Leonhard Center and St. Thomas More.

“We are thrilled to bring our popular annual state tournament to Champaign-Urbana. The region is the perfect location as it allows for convenient travel for the hundreds of youth teams from Rockford, Chicago Metro, Springfield, Carbondale and all points in between,” said Bill Reinking, Executive Director of the State Basketball Championship. “Securing a facility such as the University of Illinois Activities and Recreation Center, with its 10 courts under one roof, is sure to provide our basketball families with a one-of-a-kind experience.”

“With the addition of the Middle School Basketball Championships, we will officially be home to Illinois state basketball championships from 4th grade through high school,” said Mike Koon, Director of Sports, Events, and Film with Visit Champaign County. “Our community embraces this sport and shows community pride in hosting these athletes. We’re excited to see these young, up-and-coming players compete in our community.”

Koon estimates that the economic impact for the event will be $1.7 million.

All 7th and 8th grade boys teams will compete at the Leonhard Center and St. Thomas More, with all remaining games taking place at the ARC. Local team, Mac Irvin Fire will play in the tournament, with both boys and girls teams from 4th grade to 8th grade.

The full schedule can be found here .

Spectators can purchase single-day tickets for $8–$10 or 3-day passes for $20–$25. Tickets can be purchased online . All games streamed live via BallerTV .

