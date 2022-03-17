Repair Event will be Saturday, Mar. 26 at Kent Senior Activity Center

King County Solid Waste Division will be hosting a Kent Repair Event on Saturday, March 26, 2022 to help residents fix small appliances, lamps, vacuums, electronics, toys, clothing and more.

This free event will be held at the Kent Senior Activity Center from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

At free community repair events, skilled volunteer “fixers” try to repair or mend small household and personal items.

Sign-up by calling 206-477-4481 or emailing [email protected]. One item per person.

More info here: bit.ly/3w94rPK

Kent Senior Activity Center is located at 600 E. Smith Street: