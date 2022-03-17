ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Repair Event will be Saturday, Mar. 26 at Kent Senior Activity Center

I Love Kent
I Love Kent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhGT8_0eiNpPUi00

King County Solid Waste Division will be hosting a Kent Repair Event on Saturday, March 26, 2022 to help residents fix small appliances, lamps, vacuums, electronics, toys, clothing and more.

This free event will be held at the Kent Senior Activity Center from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

At free community repair events, skilled volunteer “fixers” try to repair or mend small household and personal items.

Sign-up by calling 206-477-4481 or emailing [email protected]. One item per person.

More info here: bit.ly/3w94rPK

Kent Senior Activity Center is located at 600 E. Smith Street:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
Kent, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Society
City
Kent, WA
Kent, WA
Government
The Hill

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics#Toys#Clothing#Kent Repair Event
I Love Kent

I Love Kent

Kent, WA
539
Followers
673
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Kent, WA

 https://ilovekent.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy